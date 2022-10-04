UAE Eye Care Market Report 2022: Featuring EssilorLuxottica, Bausch Health Companies, Johnson & Johnson & Others

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Eye Care Market, By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Eye Vitamins, Others), By Coating (Anti-Glare, UV, Others), By Lens Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE eye care market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of cataracts and other eye-related disorders. Besides, the growing personal disposable income of the population and the increasing expenditure capacity of consumers are propelling the growth of the UAE eye care market.

Continuous research and development activities to find new drugs and increase the potency of existing medicines are some factors adding to the market growth. High-end investments by the market players and the growing adoption of spectacles as fashion accessories are contributing to the growth of the UAE eye care market.



Many people suffer from dry eye due to prolonged hours spent watching screens and extreme weather conditions in UAE. The high amount of screen time is associated with dry eyes as watching screen for longer durations lowers consumers' blink rate, resulting in disturbance of the tear film. Dry eye can cause severe discomfort, resulting in stinging or burning eyes, and can adversely affect the inner parts of the eye, tear glands, and eyelid.



Consumers with high internet penetration and proliferation of smart gadgets, as well as higher per capita income, are able to invest in acquiring electronic products with smart displays.



Contact lenses are favored over glasses because they improve eyesight, provide reliable vision correction, and are aesthetically pleasing. Prescription contact lenses are widely available in various retail stores and shopping malls. Beauty lenses are selling extremely well in businesses that sell to specialist beauty stores. According to the report, women's preference for colored contact lenses in 2020 was 22 percent, with grey colored contact lenses taking the lead, followed by blue, green, and brow-colored contact lenses, each accounting for 17 percent of the market. Colored contact lenses are in more demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi than in the rest of the country.



Customers go to shopping mall-based optician stores, and market players are selling contact lenses and beauty contact lenses online and giving remote consulting services. The increase in the country's youth population and working women is predicted to drive sales of functional and cosmetic contact lenses. With a growing inclination for aesthetically pleasing products and an increase in the number of market players offering quality eye care products, the UAE eye care market is predicted to grow rapidly.



The UAE eye care market is divided into product type, coating, lens material, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company. Based on product type, the market is divided into eyeglasses, contact lens, intraocular lens, eye drops, eye vitamins, and others. The eyeglasses segment is anticipated to dominate the UAE eye care market, owing to the growing preference for wearing luxurious eye wear products.



