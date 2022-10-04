Expanded Perlite Market Size to Hit $2031.70 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.50% - Industry Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Expanded Perlite Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Construction Products, Fillers, Horticultural Aggregate, Filtration & Process Aid, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Expanded Perlite Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1,392.40 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2,031.70 Million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Expanded Perlite Market Overview:

Perlite is an amorphous volcanic glass that expands and becomes porous when naturally heated. When heated, perlite swells to 20 times its original volume, making it unique among volcanic glasses. It is used as an aggregate in lightweight insulating concrete, and masonry block gypsum is used as injectable insulation. It is used in chimney filling, acoustic spraying, and inter-floor cladding. Expanded Perlite Aggregate (EPA) is a thermal and acoustic insulation material due to it is lightweight with structural and economic advantages. Expanded perlite is primarily used in construction due to its lightweight and insulating properties.

Concrete is therefore used to provide fire resistance, thermal insulation, and lightweight concrete and is ideal for other applications such as building roof terraces and filling voids. Rapid growth in the construction industry, especially in residential construction, is expected to boost the global expanded perlite market's growth. Perlite's high functional properties make it ideal for many applications. Perlite is used in the construction industry for fire protection, noise reduction, thermal insulation, underbody insulation, paint texturing, gypsum board, and other purposes.

Global Expanded Perlite Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Robust growth in the building & construction industry in developing countries drives the market growth

Expanded perlite is used in a variety of products in the personal care industry as it is inert and environmentally friendly. Therefore, it is useful for both cosmetic and food-grade products. Expanded perlite is used as an abrasive in cosmetics such as soaps, facial cleansers, scrubs, and shower gels. It is also used in dental care products such as toothpaste. This product is a component of soil-free growing mixes, providing aeration and adequate water retention for excellent plant growth. This product is sterile, weed-free, and pH neutral. In addition, it is suitable for fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and seed pelleting. The demand for horticultural products is increasing all over the world. Many farmers lean towards horticulture as it produces quick yields in a short period. The availability of alternative materials may impact the global expanded perlite market share. Various alternatives such as barite, polymeric foams, and diatomite can be used in place of the product in many construction applications.

Restraints

Restrictions on the use of refractory due to growing environmental concerns hamper the market growth

Alternatives such as vermiculite, cellulose, wood chips, and peat are available for various uses in the horticultural sector. These substitutes threaten the global market and could impede growth during the forecast period.

Expanded Perlite Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus has had an effect on consumer expenditure as well as consumer behaviour around the world. The COVID-19 epidemic has a significant impact on a number of industries, including the building industry. As a result of widespread lockdowns in major countries like India, Germany, the United States of America, and the Middle East region, unemployment and a precipitous decline in construction demand have been observed in those nations. The construction industry as a whole has been experiencing a slowdown in growth, which has had a negative impact on the overall demand for expanded perlite. The largest application segment for the expanded perlite market share is building products.

Expanded Perlite Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global expanded perlite market has been segmented into applications and regions.

Based on application, the market is classified into construction products, fillers, horticultural aggregate, filtration & process aid, and others. In 2021, the construction products category dominated the global market. The excellent insulating properties, lightweight, and versatility of expanded perlite make it an attractive material for the construction industry. This product is ideal for masonry fillers, floor systems, roof decks, and other areas where insulation is required. Rising construction activity across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the expanded perlite market during the forecast period.

The global Expanded Perlite market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Construction products

Fillers

Horticultural aggregate

Filtration & process aid

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Expanded Perlite market include –

Perlite-Hellas

Keltech Energies Ltd. (KEL)

Aegean Perlites SA

Imerys SA (Imerys)

Supreme Perlite Company

Midwest Perlite Inc.

Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation

The Schundler Company

Silbrico Corporation

Perlite Vermiculite Packaging Industries Inc. (PVP)

Regional Analysis:

The global expanded perlite market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the worldwide market for expanded perlite. Factors such as the surge in perlite consumption in the construction and agriculture industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India have increased the demand for perlite in the Asia-Pacific region. The construction industry primarily drove demand for expanded perlite in the region. Trends such as urbanization and lifestyle changes are expected to boost the expanding perlite market shortly.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Distribution agreements between IMCD US and IMERYS materials will be extended in October of 2020. At the moment, IMCD acts as a preferred distributor for IMERYS Performance Minerals in both the United States and Canada.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,392.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,031.70 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Perlite-Hellas, Keltech Energies Ltd. (KEL), Aegean Perlites SA, Imerys SA (Imerys), Supreme Perlite Company, Midwest Perlite Inc., Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation, The Schundler Company, Silbrico Corporation, Perlite Vermiculite Packaging Industries Inc. (PVP), and Others Key Segment By Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

