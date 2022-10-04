The Carlton James Group provides $50 million USD boost to UK-based 3tone Music Group

The music industry has seen dramatic changes and 3tone Music Group is leading the change with its artist first approach. This investment in the Arts is an integral part of the Carlton James Group's future strategy in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.

ROYAL WOOTTON BASSETT, United Kingdom, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carlton James Group, an investment management group specialising in recession resistant portfolios and venture debt, has provided a $50 million investment to 3tone Music Group, helping to fund further expansion of the company’s rapidly growing distribution platform.



3tone Music Group was first backed by the Carlton James Group in 2019, and has continued to go from strength to strength, adjusting its business plan to not just survive, but thrive during the Covid-19 Pandemic despite numerous lockdowns and live event cancellations.

The Bristol, UK-headquartered group is a talent-focused music and media company, best known for its distribution and artist/label services. Offering unlimited digital distribution for independent artists to multiple streaming platforms for a single annual fee, 3tone Music Group’s distribution model is now rival to the likes of TuneCore and DistroKid .

The new $50 million investment will ensure 3tone Music Group can expand on its distribution platform while strengthening the company’s position across Web3 and Media markets.

Dean Roberts, CEO of 3tone Music Group, said "The time has come to put artists first; our next phase will cement this for our clients both old and new.”

“This is where I truly believe 3tone is emerging. Carlton James Group has been an integral part, showing unwavering commitment.”

Dean possesses over 25 years of experience within the music business, having worked with artists including Amy Winehouse, assisting in orchestrating over 20 million sales of Back to Black.

MD Chris Borud also stacks up 15 years of industry experience, originally starting in live music and working with various platinum-selling artists, including John Newman, Cee Lo Green, Josh Groban, and Jason Derulo.

Simon Calton, CEO of Carlton James Group said: “Investment in the music industry is an integral part of our strategy. This industry has seen a dramatic change since the development of streaming. It has reshaped into a new dynamic vertical that needs dynamic leaders that are willing to adapt to an ever-changing environment whilst retaining their integrity with the artists.”

“Our investment in the 3tone Music Group represents not only our belief in the Arts but more importantly our belief in the artist first approach of 3tone Music.”

About the Carlton James Group

The Carlton James Group is an investment management group with a strong track record, specializing in diversified venture debt across varying global asset classes. The company’s Diversified Alpha Fund (DAF) is designed to manage risk and provide strong returns to investors. The fund is not market correlated and is structured to utilize the Group’s existing strategies and experience, which has historically overcome macro-economic issues through all stages of the economic cycle.

www.carltonjamesgroup.com