Steven Check Honored as a Barron’s Top Independent Financial Advisor for the 5th Consecutive Year 

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Check, President and Chief Investment officer of Check Capital Management , has been recognized by Barron’s for the fifth year in a row for his exemplary investment advisory services.



His position on the annual list of Top Independent Financial Advisors improved by 17 spots – moving up to 34th place nationally from last year’s 51st place.

“It’s an honor to be recognized consistently by Barron’s and to keep moving up year after year,” said Check, who has grown his firm’s assets under management to $1.3 billion. “We feel the ranking reflects our steadfast commitment to serving our clients and helping them grow their wealth over the long-term.”

Check Capital takes a common-sense approach to investing in well-managed companies with sound fundamentals by patiently waiting for attractive entry prices. It constantly learns about its investments and keeps clients in the loop with transparency uncommon in the industry.

The firm offers a very attractive and unusual fee structure to qualified clients by only charging them when the investments increase in value.

“Often investors say, ‘Find me a money manager that only makes money when I make money,’” Check says. “At Check Capital Management, we offer just that – a management fee option that is 10 percent of the account’s profits, with no minimum fee.”

About Check Capital Management

Founded in 1987 by Steven Check, Check Capital Management is an award-winning asset management firm based in Costa Mesa, Calif., that serves clients throughout the U.S. It has helped individual and institutional investors protect and grow their assets, currently valued at $1.3 billion.

Never forgetting that the firm handles other people’s money — as well as some of its own – Check Capital has a culture of avoiding losses. Therefore, its investment philosophy centers around the acquisition of stocks from exceptional businesses, run by first-class management teams, when those firms are selling at bargain prices.

For more information, visit: www.checkcapital.com.