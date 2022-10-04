Brunswick Exploration Received $1.15 Million From Warrant Exercises

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the outcome of the exercise of the Company's warrants that expired on September 30, 2022.

A cumulative total of 5,735,000 warrants were exercised (at $0.20 per warrant), generating aggregate proceeds of approximately $1.15 million. After giving effect to the warrant exercises, as at October 4, 2022 the Company has 160,567,881 common shares issued and outstanding.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “Brunswick Exploration continues to gather momentum and is now well positioned to capitalize on its multiple exploration opportunities in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and, with the recent acquisition of lithium pegmatites near Hearst, in Ontario.”

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Canada.

