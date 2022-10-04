Talaris Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced that Scott Requadt, Chief Executive Officer of Talaris, will present at the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa being held October 11-13, 2022 in Carlsbad, California and livestreamed globally. In addition, members from the management team will also be in attendance.



A pre-recorded presentation will be available on-demand starting Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.

