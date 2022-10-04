Rapid Prototyping Materials Market to cross $1.3 Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market is projected to exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2030.

The growing penetration of prototyping in the aerospace and automotive sectors is set to drive the rapid prototyping materials industry trends. Advancements in rapid prototyping technology, along with the thriving medical sector, are projected to increase the demand for rapid prototyping materials. For instance, in September 2022, Surgalign Holdings, a spine surgery expert, expanded its Fortlink product portfolio with the addition of a range of interbody fusion devices featuring TiPlus technology. The product range has 3D-printed titanium alloy interbody cages that leverage the benefits of additive manufacturing while accommodating clinical requirements.

High prices associated with the product are a major restraining factor for market expansion. Rapid prototyping entails an extensive procedure of manufacturing products that require high investments in materials and machinery, which is hampering product penetration. However, a positive regulatory outlook promoting the integration of fast and effective techniques to strengthen manufacturing industries is foreseen to help manufacturers overcome the issue.

Quick turnaround time to push demand for polymer rapid prototyping material

Based on material, rapid prototyping materials market into polymer, metal, ceramic, and others. Polymer segment is slated to depict considerable CAGRof over 7.5% CAGR through the assessment timeline. Polymers viz., ABS, PLA, PETG, PC, etc. offer various advantages in rapid prototyping, including ease of manufacturing and fast turnaround time, which is set to boost their adoption for prototyping in automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods industries.

CNC machining segment to depict an appreciable growth

Rapid prototyping materials market from the CNC machining technology segment is forecast to showcase notable expansion over the review timespan. The segment growth is attributed to its fast processing time, easy modification, and high accuracy. Driven by the compatibility of materials, such as metals, plastics, and more, with the process, the CNC machining segment is projected to reach a valuation of USD 370 million by 2030.

Popularity of air travel to stimulate product uptake in aerospace applications

Aerospace application segment is anticipated to capture more than 11% share in the rapid prototyping materials market by 2030. Rapid prototyping facilitates a quick turnaround time, ease of modification, and the capability to process a wide range of materials, which is propelling the demand for prototyping technology. Additionally, growing air passenger traffic is foreseen to augment aircraft production, thereby bolstering segment growth.

Asia Pacific market to benefit from rising product utilization in automotive production

Rapid prototyping materials market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at 8.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The growing prominence of prototyping in automotive production is a major factor accelerating regional growth in the foreseeable future. In addition, mounting expenditure and supportive government initiatives is promoting product penetration in the government & military sectors, which is expected to foster APAC rapid prototyping materials industry outlook.

Strategic partnerships to shape the competitive dynamics in the coming years

Competitive landscape of the rapid prototyping materials market is inclusive of Arkema S.A., Stratasys, 3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, CRP Technology S.R.L., Tethon 3D, Nexa3D, DSM, and Dow, among others. These companies are actively introducing new products, improving product reliability, and working on strategic collaborations and mergers to maintain their market position.

