Arbor Biotechnologies to Participate in the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced that senior management will participate in a panel discussion and present a corporate overview at the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. The meeting will take place on October 11-13 in Carlsbad, California and will be livestreamed to attendees globally.

Corporate Presentation Details

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 11th at 2:30 p.m. PT



Panel Discussion Details

Title: “Gene Editing Accelerates: The First Generation Nears Approval While New

Approaches Progress Through the Clinic”

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 11th at 4:00 p.m. PT

The 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa will be delivered in a hybrid format with live programming available over the course of three days. Virtual registrants will have access to all content via livestream during the program dates. Additionally, all content will be made available on-demand within 24 hours of the live program time for all registrants to view.

About Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines. Founded by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott, and Winston Yan, our proprietary discovery engine is focused on discovering genetic editing capabilities spanning knockdowns to whole gene insertions, which has enabled us to generate the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry to date. Leveraging our wholly-owned nucleases as the chassis for genetic modification, we can work backward from disease pathology to choose the optimal editing approach that specifically addresses the underlying cause of disease, resulting in a potentially curative medicine for a wider range of genetic disorders. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also secured several partnerships around gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, visit arbor.bio.

