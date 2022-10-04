United Language Group Expands Healthcare Navigator Program

Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Language Group (ULG) today announced that funding for the second year of a three-year, $1.3 million grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has been confirmed, in recognition of the value of ULG’s bilingual healthcare Navigator program.

People with limited English proficiency (LEP) often struggle to acquire health insurance coverage and access benefits once they have it, resulting in negative health impacts. With the additional funding of almost a half-million dollars that has recently been released for 2022, the program will expand from Charlotte to Raleigh, helping more North Carolina residents with LEP sign up for insurance and understand their benefits.

“Our goal is to continue to expand access to healthcare within the diverse communities we serve,” says Abigail Katz, Vice President of Health Outcomes Solutions at ULG. “The proportion of uninsured Hispanic residents in North Carolina is nearly 3 times greater than that of the overall population, representing a significant disparity that impacts the care people have access to. Our bilingual Healthcare Navigators break down language barriers so more people can get the coverage and care they need.”

Melissa Lopez, a Navigator at ULG, continues: “The Navigator program is important because we are able to provide the resources and information needed for the community to have the healthcare they deserve. The trust that the community now has in us as Navigators is amazing. With the work we did over the past year, we’re going to continue to see the fruits of our labor expand.”

In its first year, ULG’s Navigator program helped 620 people sign up for health insurance on the federal marketplace and make more informed healthcare decisions. This new round of funding will be used to hire additional staff to expand coverage into the Raleigh area, just in time for this year’s Open Enrollment period, which runs from November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

Enrollment is one way this program improves health equity. Navigators also bridge healthcare gaps by providing the following services:

Answering the public’s questions about insurance such as how to enroll or find a provider.

Helping patients schedule medical appointments.

Providing access to healthcare resources.

Assisting patients as they make payments for healthcare bills.

Hosting events to answer questions about available resources in person.

ULG’s team builds trust by partnering with local organizations who have already established a long-term presence there. Their focus is to make healthcare services accessible through these programs. That equity remains at the center of all that they do, laying the groundwork for better public health communication and ensuring residents with LEP have the information they need to stay healthy.

