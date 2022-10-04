Persolvent Launches Project 2 Payment: NEW Field Service Management Software for Contractors and Small Businesses

SAINT PAUL PARK, Minn., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persolvent, a payment technology company that's been serving businesses of all kinds for over two decades, is bringing its small-business savvy, payment expertise, and software simplicity to the field services industry with the launch of Project 2 Payment.

Project 2 Payment is an easy-to-use tool built to offer U.S.-based contractors a faster and simpler way to create project estimates, send itemized invoices, collect down payments, and get paid faster for completed work.

With a customizable item library and integrated customer database, contractors can create a seamless customer experience from the time they first visit the job site, to when the project is complete and paid.

In a single streamlined tool, Project 2 Payment helps contractors and small business owners:

Save the time it takes to create projects and invoices from scratch

Get estimates out faster and improve accuracy

Boost cash flow through digital payment acceptance

Free up nights and weekends with quick and easy invoicing

Simplify record keeping with a single tool that tracks your projects and payments



Supporting Quotes:

Vince Arnoldi, Persolvent President

"Small business owners in field services are hard workers that deserve more attention, recognition, and affordable technology to help them thrive. We're excited to bring a clean and easy-to-understand tool that takes day-to-day time stressors away from small business owners so they can spend more time in the field growing their business or at home with their families."

Jay Bruber, Persolvent CEO

"At Persolvent, we're on a mission to make our customers' lives easier through innovative technology. With the launch of Project 2 Payment, we're able to give time and flexibility back to hardworking contractors, and we can't wait to see what they accomplish with Project 2 Payment in their toolbox."

About Project 2 Payment and Persolvent:

Project 2 Payment is a subsidiary of Persolvent, an award-winning payment technology company that has been serving businesses of all kinds for over 20 years. Project 2 Payment was founded out of the belief that Persolvent's small-business savvy, payment expertise, and software simplicity are small distinctions that can make a big value impact for hardworking home service business owners.

Visit www.project2payment.com to learn how Project 2 Payment streamlines the way you create estimates, send invoices, and track payments.

