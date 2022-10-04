Amcomri Entertainment Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF), today announced that its board of directors has approved the grant of 2,500,000 stock options (the “Options”) to Robert Price, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Options will be issued pursuant to the Company’s incentive stock option plan and will entitle Mr. Price to acquire up to an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares in the capital of Amcomri.



The Options will vest in equal installments on the first, second, third, fourth and fifth anniversaries of the date of grant and, upon vesting, will be exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant at an exercise price of Cdn$0.50 per common share.



About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

