Steadily, America's Best-Rated Landlord Insurer, Launches Contest to Recognize and Reward Landlords Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadily, America's best-rated landlord insurer, today announces a national contest to positively highlight landlords nationwide. The contest launches Oct. 4, 2022, at BPCON, the annual national event hosted by BiggerPockets, a community of more than 2+ million real estate investors. Running through Oct. 31, 2022, the contest is an opportunity for the community to share personal stories, positively recognize and reward landlords, and deepen the relationships between landlords on social media.

"The past several years have presented rental property owners with many unprecedented situations," says Darren Nix, founder and President of Steadily. "The pandemic and economic downturn have challenged landlords to adapt and rethink their business in new and innovative ways. From rent relief to offering options to pay rent via credit card to quarantine baskets and beyond, we've heard many positive stories emerge of landlords spreading kindness and going above and beyond to help those in need. Steadily wants to recognize and celebrate the strength of this community and highlight positive stories of the ways, both big and small, that landlords contribute positively to our lives. This contest is an opportunity to surface these stories, positively recognize landlords, and reward their efforts."

The contest winner will receive a grand prize of $10,000, as well as their own content series on Steadily's blog and social channels, a ticket to next year's exciting annual BPCON event (2023), and a year of Premium Membership to the industry-leading landlord software and tenant-screening platform TurboTenant.

To enter, Steadily invites landlords and others in the rental property ecosystem to share their thoughts, experiences, and unique point of view on what makes a great landlord. Entries may be an Instagram feed post or video and can be submitted by rental property owners, tenants, property managers, real estate investors, and others. Posts must be accompanied by the hashtag #AmericasBestLandlord to increase the discoverability of content among contest entrants and the broader community. Full content-entry guidelines and prize-pack information can be found on the contest landing page at Steadily.com/contest.

"BiggerPockets is a platform for real estate investors, empowering a community of more than two million members with education, networking, and tools to share ideas and connect with others in the space," says Scott Trench, CEO of BiggerPockets. "Like Steadily, we believe in providing knowledge, support, and encouragement to rental property owners as they navigate the complexities of this ever-changing industry. We are delighted to support Steadily's efforts to highlight the positive impact of landlords within the broader community."

The contest is hosted on Steadily channels and supported by a cross-channel awareness campaign, including content amplification on BiggerPockets and TurboTenant social media and email newsletters, and the BiggerPockets podcasts. Influential voices in the space, such as @TheKeyResource, @BeckyNova24, @TheFiCouple, @BernaDebtJoy, and @BlackRealEstateDialogue, have also signed on to promote the campaign. Paid media channels include investments on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and the Investor's Podcast Network.

About Steadily

Steadily was created by industry experts to offer the best landlord insurance service and a top-rated customer experience from quote request to claim resolution. Mobile-first and direct-to-consumer, Steadily is poised to rapidly remake the insurance segment. The company is dual headquartered in Austin, Texas, and Overland Park, Kansas, and is backed by investors including Matrix Partners, Zigg Capital, Next Coast Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, and SV Angel. Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance.

For press inquiries or more information, please contact: press@steadily.com | 737-900-3554.

About BiggerPockets

BiggerPockets is the complete resource for learning and succeeding in real estate investing as featured in The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo! Finance, CNN and more. It's a one-stop shop that provides invaluable education, effective tools and a robust community for millions of real estate investors. The platform delivers extensive real estate education and connects like-minded investors, brokers and lenders to dive into the world of real estate investing with confidence. The BiggerPockets Podcast covers the stories behind investing and is the No. 1 real-estate show on iTunes with over 110 million downloads. The podcast business has grown to include BiggerPockets Money, The Real Estate Rookie, On the Market and InvestHer shows. BiggerPockets has quickly become the largest indie book publisher in the United States with over two million books sold and titles that range from "The Book on Rental Property Investing" and "Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat." BiggerPockets is led by Chief Executive Officer Scott Trench, and Aaron Sallade serves as Chief Financial Officer. Follow BiggerPockets (#BiggerPockets) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and find additional information at BiggerPockets.com.

About TurboTenant

More than 450,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management software. Features offered by TurboTenant include rental marketing, tenant screening, rental applications, lease agreements, rent payments, and rental accounting. Learn more at TurboTenant.com.

Contact Information:

Darren Nix

Founder

press@steadily.com

7379003554



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment