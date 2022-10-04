NYSE: ABT Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories over alleged Securities Laws Violations announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Investors who purchased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of their NYSE: ABT shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 31, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Abbott Laboratories over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) called “egregiously unsanitary” conditions at the Company’s infant formula manufacturing facility in Sturgis, and that the Defendants repeatedly touted to investors the safety and salability of Abbott’s infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company’s sales and revenue growth.

