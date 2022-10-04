Global Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market Report 2022: A Market Valued at $479.9 Million by 2030 - Virtual Training Interactions & Laparoscopic Simulation Systems Gaining Traction

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market Report: By Type, End User - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was valued at $148.6 million in 2021, and it is expected to propel at a 13.9% CAGR and reach $479.9 million by 2030



This has mainly to do with the rising awareness of the learning based on simulation, implementation of laparoscopic simulation systems, fast digitization of the healthcare industry, technological developments in portable MIS simulators, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatments, which are quick and less painful and have a shorter recovery period.



The largest share in the portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was held by the endoscopic category in 2021. The rising prevalence of intestinal disorders is resulting in the increasing demand for minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries. The main reasons are their economical nature and faster recovery as opposed to conventional surgeries.

Simulation-based learning helps in converting knowledge into practice, gathering quantifiable data on students and patients, and increasing safety for doctors and patients. Because of this and the increasing prevalence of injuries during surgeries, the portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market has been growing.



Major market players are involved in partnerships and collaborations to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, VirtaMed AG and Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. declared their partnership in February 2022 for developing a VR simulator program to help in surgical skills training for the Hominis Surgical System.

Other players include CATHI GmbH, Laparo Sp. z.o.o., eoSurgical Ltd., MEDICAL-X, Mentice AB, Inovus Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Surgical Science Sweden AB, 3-Dmed, and CAE Inc.



Key Findings of Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market Report

Medical training centers are likely to propel with the highest CAGR in the coming years. This can be credited to the snowballing demand for simulation-based training because of the shortage of professionals.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the safety of patients has decreased the training experience for apprentice surgeons in the operation theater. Accordingly, to satisfy the need for appropriate skill development, medical training centers are swiftly integrating portable MIS simulators into their training module.

The share of the North American portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was the largest, at 30.5%, in 2021. This was mainly because of the early adoption of innovative technologies by the stalwarts of the industry and end users.

Other than this, the major factors responsible for the growth of the market are the extensive collaborations among market players and growing expenditure on healthcare.

There are various technological advancements in the medical field that are fueling the demand for simulation. Several technologically advanced products let students and doctors obtain or improve their skills with the usage of AR, robotics, and AI.

In the recent past, VR trainers have been familiarized with skill development in minimally invasive techniques. The specific hand-eye coordination and the needed psychomotor skills for MISs can be learned with the use of VR simulation techniques.

Company Profiles

3-Dmed

Accurate Srl

Biomed Simulation Inc.

CAE Inc.

CATHI GmbH

Inovus Ltd.

K.K. MedVision

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Laparo Sp. z.o.o.

MEDICAL-X

Mentice AB

Olympus Corporation

Surgical Science Sweden AB

VirtaMed AG

eoSurgical Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Analysis Period

1.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.5 Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Definition of Market Segments

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 Endoscopic

4.1.1.1 Flexible endoscopic simulators

4.1.1.1.1 Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy simulators

4.1.1.1.2 Colonoscopy simulators

4.1.1.1.3 Bronchoscopy simulators

4.1.1.1.4 Rhinoscopy simulators

4.1.1.1.5 Others

4.1.1.2 Rigid endoscopic simulators

4.1.1.2.1 Laparoscopy simulators

4.1.1.2.2 Urology simulators

4.1.1.2.3 Gynecology simulators

4.1.1.2.4 Arthroscopy simulators

4.1.1.2.5 Others

4.1.2 Cardiac

4.1.3 Others

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Academic institutes

4.1.4.2 Medical training centers

4.1.4.3 Hospitals

4.1.4.4 Surgical clinics

4.1.4.5 Others



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Trends

5.1.1.1 Virtual training interactions

5.1.1.2 Product launches

5.1.1.3 Widespread adoption of laparoscopic simulation systems

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Increasing awareness regarding benefits of simulation-based learning

5.1.2.2 Adoption of simulators to train medical specialists and professionals

5.1.2.3 Technological advancements

5.1.2.4 Rapid digitization of healthcare industry

5.1.2.5 Rising demand for minimally invasive treatments

5.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

5.1.4 Restraints

5.1.4.1 Lack of funding and management interests

5.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Value Chain for Surgical Simulators

5.4 Supply Chain

5.5 Use of 3D Printing for Surgical Simulator Manufacturing and Other Medical Applications

5.6 Average Spending on Healthcare Professional Training

5.7 Porter's Analysis



Chapter 6. Number of Professionals Enrolled in Short Training for Flexible Endoscopy Procedures

6.1 Gastroenterologists

6.2 Surgeons



Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Revenue, by Type (2015-2030)

7.2.1 Portable Endoscopic Simulators Market Revenue, by Type (2015-2030)

7.2.1.1 Flexible portable endoscopic simulators market revenue, by type, (2015-2030)

7.2.1.2 Rigid portable endoscopic simulators market revenue, by type, (2015-2030)

7.3 Market Revenue, by End User (2015-2030)

7.4 Market Revenue, by Region (2015-2030)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpew0b

Attachment