Investors in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).

On August 24, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that as a result of materially false statements regarding the financial condition and holding situation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) between March 25, 2022 and August 18, 2022, the stock price of BBBY was artificially inflated and that the Defendants, knowing that the information they disclosed was false, took advantage of the inflated stock price and used fraudulent and misleading SEC filings to sell all their Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares and options at artificially inflated prices to unsuspecting and innocent public investors and then retained control of the profits.

