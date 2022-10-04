India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Report 2022: A $2.83 Billion Market by 2030 - Increasing Sales of EVs, Rising Renewable Energy Capacity, & Growing Power Sector

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Research Report: By Application - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2021 value of the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market was $1,007.7 million, which is set to reach $2,834.2 million by 2030, at a healthy 12.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030

Discrete power semiconductors are used to switch between direct current and alternating current and regulate voltage and power.



Currently, EVs are the largest application area for such devices in the country owing to the stringent emission regulations implemented on conventional automobiles and initiatives in place for the promotion of electric variants. The most significant of all is the central government's FAME India initiative, which entails a total investment of INR 10,000 crore in its second phase.

Seeing the opportunities, players in the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market are launching newer products. For instance, Infineon Technologies AG unveiled new EDT2 IGBTs for traction inverters in the TO-247 package type, which is the widest selling of all the package types in the country, in March 2022. Designed for a breakdown voltage of 750 V, it is ideal for traction inverters that require battery voltages of up to 470 V DC.



Similarly, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. launched n-channel TrenchFET MOSFETs in January 2022 for industrial and telecommunication applications. Other major companies in the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).

Key Findings of India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Report

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the demand for discrete power semiconductor devices in the country because of a significant halt in the production of such components and of the end products that need them, for instance, automobiles and consumer electronics.

However, driven by the government's EV initiatives, the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market is set to pick up pace soon, since these components are important for the power converters of EV chargers.

In this regard, the Delhi government's plans to install 100 EV charging stations across the city in the coming years would be a key catalyst for the rising demand for such components.

Among EVs, two-wheelers will account for the fastest increase in the integration of discrete power semiconductor devices in India as their sales are rising rapidly.

Moreover, the central government is investing $30 billion (INR 2,30,000 crore) to make the country a global semiconductor manufacturing hub, under the larger Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

This will boost the sale of such components, by leading to a massive reduction in their prices, since currently, most of them are imported from Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Analysis Period

1.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.5 Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.6 Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation by Application

1.7 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Market Indicators

4.1 Increasing Sales of Evs

4.2 Rising Renewable Energy Capacity

4.3 Growing Power Sector



Chapter 5. Definition of Market Segments

5.1 by Application

5.1.1 Ev

5.1.1.1 Two-Wheeler

5.1.1.1.1 Material Type

5.1.1.1.1.1 Silicon

5.1.1.1.1.2 Silicon Carbide

5.1.1.1.1.3 Gallium Nitride

5.1.1.1.1.4 Others

5.1.1.1.2 Package Type

5.1.1.1.2.1 To-220

5.1.1.1.2.2 To-247

5.1.1.1.2.3 To-262

5.1.1.1.2.4 To-263

5.1.1.1.2.5 To-273

5.1.1.1.2.6 Others

5.1.1.1.3 Three-Wheeler

5.1.1.2 Solar Power Generation

5.1.1.3 Domestic Power Inverter

5.1.1.4 Power Sector

5.1.1.5 Power Factor Correction

5.1.1.6 Solid-State Circuit Breaker

5.1.1.7 Micro-Grid Application



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.1 Trends

6.1.1.1 Miniaturization in Semiconductors and Electronics

6.1.1.2 Use of Intelligent Power Modules (IPM)

6.1.1.3 Product Launches

6.1.2 Drivers

6.1.2.1 Rapid Deployment of ES

6.1.2.2 Increase in Demand for Power Electronic Modules Across Industries

6.1.3 Restraints

6.1.3.1 Rising Demand for ICS

6.1.3.2 Limited Availability of Gan

6.2 Impact of Covid-19

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry

6.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 7. Product Specifications



Chapter 8. Indian Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Overview

8.2 Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

8.3 Ev Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)

8.4 Solar Power Generation Market Revenue

8.5 Domestic Power Inverter Market Revenue, (2017-2030)

8.6 Power Sector Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)

8.7 India Power Modules Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

9.3 Major Clients of Key Players

9.4 Product Comparison of Key Players

9.5 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

9.6 List of Major Distributors and Suppliers

9.7 Analyst Suggestion for Bel

9.7.1 High Revenue Pocket Sector for Bel Semiconductor Devices and Power Modules Business

9.7.2 Suitable Marketing and Distribution Channels



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Infineon Technologies AG

Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Abb Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

on Semiconductor Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Rohm Co. Ltd.

Littelfuse Inc.

Nexperia B.V.

Wolfspeed Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yrws2

Attachment