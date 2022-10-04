Wafini NFT Marketplace Set To Launch On Cardano, Kicks Off Seed Token Sale To Early Adopters

Valletta, Malta, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wafini, a Cardano NFT marketplace on a mission to facilitate a “DAO Powered NFT Marketplace on Cardano” has kicked off the initial seed round for early adopters.





As DeFi, GameFi and NFT projects are now leaning towards being run as a DAO, which in recent times have risen to become the perfect governance structure for Web3 projects, Wafini has announced that the $WFI token holders will have the benefits of governance DAO structures on Wafini and will be utilized in an easy to use interface.

The Wafini marketplace is set to launch within the fourth quarter of 2022.

This will come after the Wafini’s test-net that will be made available only to $WFI Token and Wafini Genesis NFT policy ID holders.

Wafini Seed Sale

Wafini team announced today that the Wafini utility tokens are now available to early adopters.

Early adopters can join the $WFI Token Seed Sale here: https://sale.wafini.app/

To become a member of Wafini DAO, each participant has to acquire and stake $WFI Tokens and Wafini Genesis Passport NFTs

How To Join The $WFI Seed Sale

You can join the Wafini seed sale in 3 simple steps.

1: Buy ADA from an Exchange like Binance, Kraken, Coinbase and transfer to your ADA Cardano Compatible wallet like Nami Wallet, Eternl or Flint wallet.

2: Visit the Wafini token sale page and input the amount of ADA you want to join with and continue to sign the transaction to confirm your purchase.

3: Your purchased $WFI Tokens will be sent your wallet as soon as the transaction is conformed on the blockchain.

Here’s a detailed and pictorial guide on how to join the Wafini seed sale.

Wafini Seed Sale Details

1 ADA = 50 $WFI Tokens

1 $WFI = 0.025 ADA

Duration = 30 Days

Seed Sale Allocation: 15,000,000 $WFI Tokens

Minimum buy: 500 ADA





For further details on the Wafini Token Sale visit the documentation page.

About Wafini

Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles where users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing the Cardano Blockchain.

Buy $WFI Token: https://sale.wafini.app

Litepaper: https://docs.wafini.app/litepaper

Website : https://wafini.app/

Pitch Deck: Seed Deck

Twitter : https://twitter.com/wafini_app

Telegram Group : https://t.me/wafini

Media Contact:



Name: Vincent Kowalski

vk (at) wafini.app

Website : https://wafini.app/