Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

HOUSTON, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that Rick Fair, President and CEO, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 11-13 in Carlsbad, CA and livestreamed globally.



Details regarding Bellicum’s presentation at the conference are as follows:

Event: 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Date: October 11, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of Bellicum’s presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Stephen Majors at smajors@alliancerm.org.

About the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 90 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum’s GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

