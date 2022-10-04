Global Cell Free Protein Expression Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Key Advantages Over Traditional Methods Drives the Protein Expression Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Free Protein Expression - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cell Free Protein Expression Market to Reach $271.6 Million by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Free Protein Expression estimated at US$216.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$271.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period.

Cell-free protein expression is ideal for experiments meant for characterizing protein-protein interactions and protein-nucleic acid interactions and for high-throughput and rapid expression of truncated or mutant proteins for the purpose of functional analysis. Another application for which the approach is considered ideal is mammalian protein expression with appropriate glycosylation and native PTMs (Post-translational Modifications).

The technique is also being increasingly used for stable isotopes containing proteins labelling, for the purpose of structural analysis and for the production of toxic polypeptides and functional virons. Researchers also use cell-free protein expression for analysing components needed for protein stability, degradation and folding.

Protein-Protein Interaction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$147.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Protein Labeling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Cell Free Protein Expression market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110.3 Million in 2022, China is Forecast to Reach $25.7 Million by 2026

The Cell Free Protein Expression market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 51.51% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Several pharmaceutical companies have in the recent years started research in the protein expression domain. Several biotech companies have also recently started initiatives which necessitate extensive use of cell-free protein expression, which is anticipated to provide the required impetus to market growth at the global level. The biological sector is also trying to use swifter and more agile protein synthesis methods further enhancing market growth dynamics.

Furthermore, technology advancements of over the years resulted in use of new expression elements like specially designed promoters exhibiting more efficient genomic engineering and translation leading to improved translation efficiency. There are also now software controlled algorithms facilitating better yield.

Other growth factors include increasing outsourcing of R&D by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, patent cliff sales reduction resulting in increased pharmaceutical sector research intensity, declining research productivity, and growing expenditure on development of biosimilars.

Advanced applications and increasing demand for more efficient and simpler methods for protein production also promote market growth. Different applications for cell-free protein expression include enzyme engineering, protein-protein interaction, protein purification and protein labelling, with the application of protein-protein interactions accounting for the largest percentage in overall market revenues at the global level owing to strong R&D initiatives for generation of protein libraries.



Enzyme Engineering Segment to Reach $41.7 Million by 2026

In the global Enzyme Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27 Million will reach a projected size of US$39 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Million by the year 2026.



What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cell Free Protein Expression - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

A Prelude to Cell-free Protein Expression

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Impact on Cell-Free Protein Expression Market

Global Market for Cell-free Protein Expression Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Protein-Protein Interactions: Major Market Segment

E. coli lysates: Most Commonly Used Lysate Systems

Mammalian Systems: A Focal Area of Interest

Select Available Mammalian Protein Expression Systems

US Dominates the Cell-free Protein Identification Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

Biotechrabbit GmbH

CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.

Creative Biolabs, Inc.

Cube Biotech GmbH

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key advantages Over Traditional Methods Drives the Protein Expression Market Growth

Cell-free Protein Synthesis - A Key Tool for Basic and Applied Science

Applications of Cell-Free Protein Synthesis

Cell-free Protein Synthesis in High-Throughput Production

Technological Advancements in Cell Free Protein Extraction Drive Market Prospects

Increased Demand for Cell-Free Protein Expression by Biotechnology Firms

Growth in number of Pharmaceutical Companies Involved in Protein Expression

Increasing Demand from Microbiology for Better Protein Expression to Propel Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Cancer and the Demand for Biologics Spur the Adoption of Cell Free Protein Extraction

Rise in New and Advanced applications of Cell Free Protein Expression

Growth in Use of Lysates to Produce Desired Recombinant Proteins Buoys Growth Prospects

Rise in Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Need for High-Throughput Diagnosis Drive Interest in Cell-Free Protein Extraction

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Drive the Need for Cell-free Protein Extraction

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4apyq