Spine Nevada and Tahoe Fracture Announce Rebrand, Change Name to Swift Institute

RENO, Nev., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier in 2022, Spine Nevada (including Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada) and Tahoe Fracture merged to create Nevada's most comprehensive musculoskeletal care platform. In partnership with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the two organizations have since started collaborating to deliver specialty care throughout Nevada, offering specialized care in many clinical areas, including orthopedics, spine surgery, neurosurgery, interventional pain management, physical therapy, radiology, and vein care.

Today, we are pleased to announce a new brand name for our unified practice, Swift Institute.

"Moving forward, we will work even more closely to reshape musculoskeletal care in Nevada. Unifying under a shared brand name is a natural step in that journey for the benefit of our team, our patients, and the communities we serve. In addition, our unified Swift Institute brand will help us further improve access by clearly identifying which providers, specialties, and locations are part of our growing practice," explains Ty Windfeldt, CEO of Swift Institute. "We are one team standing ready to care for the people of our state. When patients see the Swift Institute brand, they can be assured they are directly connected to the most advanced spine and orthopedic specialty care."

Swift Institute is also reinforcing our shared identity through a unified electronic medical record. The implementation of Athena, the electronic medical record now in use across the Swift Institute, will have far-reaching impacts that will lead to better patient experiences. The platform prioritizes accuracy and security and emphasizes a commitment to our patient-centered care. One electronic medical record also means a singular online portal for patients of Swift Institute. The patient portal is accessible through the new Swift Institute [https://theswiftinstitute.com] website that represents the entire spine, orthopedic, and vein group. In addition, building signage will be updated to Swift Institute over the next six months.

"The rebranding is more than a name change; becoming Swift Institute allows us to expand our current service offerings and provide better access for more patients," explains Nicholas Dirig, DO, President of Tahoe Fracture.

"As two organizations that have served the Northern Nevada region for decades, we came together because we knew we could make a bigger impact on patient outcomes and solve healthcare challenges better together than we could on our own," said James Lynch, MD, President of Swift Institute. "Our collective mission is to help our patients return to active lives and help improve health care delivery. As the healthcare landscape evolves, it's become critical for our organization to speak to the communities we serve as one distinct brand. For years, you've known our specialty practices by many names, but now spine and orthopedic excellence goes by one name: Swift Institute."

About Swift Institute

In partnership with HOPCo, Swift Institute includes over 70 specialists and 21 locations across Nevada. The Swift Institute includes orthopedic, spine, neurosurgery, imaging, and vein specialists and serves residents of Nevada and beyond with innovative and patient-focused healthcare. The physicians and specialists at Swift Institute are among the top specialists in the United States to help ensure the highest quality patient care, whether in the medical clinic, the procedure suite, or the surgery suite. In addition, the Swift Institute spine, orthopedic, and vein specialists are focused on helping patients achieve their goals for recovery and activity. Visit theswiftinstitute.com to learn more.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics and facilities development platform has proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and standardized care pathways. Visit hopco.com to learn more.

