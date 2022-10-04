aTyr Pharma to Participate in RBC Biotech Expert Insights: Pulmonary/Lung Disease Mini-Symposium

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview as part of the RBC Biotech Expert Insights: Pulmonary/Lung Disease Mini-Symposium, which is scheduled to take place virtually on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Details of the presentation appear below:

Event: RBC Biotech Expert Insights: Pulmonary/Lung Disease Mini-Symposium

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Time: 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT

Webcast Link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/lung2022/4X3iHP.cfm



The Mini-Symposium will include a series of company presentations and Key Opinion Leader (KOL) sessions in the area of pulmonary/lung disease. Planned KOL interviews include physician experts in pulmonary sarcoidosis and systemic sclerosis (SSc, also known as scleroderma)-associated interstitial lung disease, among other disease indications.

To attend aTyr’s company presentation, register at the link above. To attend the KOL sessions, investors may contact their RBC sales representative to register. Following the event, a replay of the aTyr company presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com for at least 90 days.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

adunston@atyrpharma.com