VERSES Begins Trading on the OTCQX under the symbol VRSSF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. ("VERSES" or the "Company") (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Class A Subordinate Voting shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol VRSSF. VERSES will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "VERS."



“Listing on the OTCQX is an important step for VERSES, providing greater awareness and increased access for retail investors to our Company in the US markets,” commented Gabriel René, Chief Executive Officer of VERSES. “It also increases exposure of VERSES to our core market of operations as we continue to accelerate the growth strategy of our next generation artificial intelligence solutions on a global scale.”

To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important milestone for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

About VERSES

VERSES is a next-generation AI company providing foundational technology for the contextual computing era. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES’ flagship offering, COSM ™, is an AI Operating System for enhancing any application with adaptive intelligence. Built on open standards, COSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

