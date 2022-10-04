Voxtur Announces Equity Grants to Officers

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that, in accordance with the Long-Term Incentive Plan approved at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 14, 2022, the Company granted a total of 1,232,863 stock options (“Options”) and 1,754,565 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain officers of the Company in lieu of cash bonuses. The Options have an exercise price of CAD$0.48 and will expire five years from the grant date if not exercised. A portion of the Options totaling 232,863 vested on the grant date and the remaining 1,000,000 Options vest in three equal installments, with the first installment vesting on the grant date and the remaining two installments vesting on the first two anniversaries of the grant date. A portion of the RSUs totaling 1,154,565 vests on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining 600,000 RSUs vest in three equal installments on the first three anniversaries of the grant date. A complete copy of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan can be found attached as Exhibit A of the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2022, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.



Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

