Study Data from Mayo Clinic on Heart Failure Treatment Effectiveness Utilizing Daxor BVA-100 Presented at Key Scientific Meeting

Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, NY validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test for patients with heart failure. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting – which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart failure on October 2nd, 2022, in Washington, DC.

The study titled “Impact of Right Ventricular Dysfunction of Blood Volume Expansion in Heart Failure” measured blood volume in 139 heart failure patients at the time of hospital discharge (post-diuretic therapy and considered to have a normal blood volume) utilizing the Daxor BVA-100 diagnostic blood test. Blood volume expansion was present in over 50% of the overall cohort with normal blood volume only present in 27% at the time of hospital discharge and a risk in particular for right ventricular dysfunction was highlighted as being particularly challenging. Despite treatment to resolve volume abnormalities, the study author noted “Persistent intravascular volume expansion is more common at the time of discharge despite diuretic intervention in heart failure,” said Wayne Miller, M.D., PhD, principal investigator.

Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President for Daxor said, “Heart failure management is centered around effective volume management. Many patients go home feeling better, but end up back in the hospital due to persistent volume overload. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) penalizes providers for patients who readmit within 30 days of discharge. This study adds to the considerable evidence that shows why blood volume analysis is urgently needed as it is the most sensitive and specific diagnostic tool for volume measurement in heart failure with significant outcome and cost improvements associated for patient care when used to guide treatment.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

