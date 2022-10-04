Atlas Air Takes Delivery of New Boeing 747-8 Freighter

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), today announced it has taken delivery of a Boeing 747-8 Freighter. As previously announced, this is the second of four new 747-8 Freighters ordered by Atlas Air in 2021. These are the last 747-8 Freighters ever to be produced by Boeing.



The 747-8F is the most capable, technologically advanced and environmentally friendly widebody freighter, providing 20% higher payload capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption than the very capable 747-400F.

This aircraft has been placed under a long-term agreement with an existing customer.

“We are pleased to receive this additional 747-8F, and to add more capacity and value to our customers,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “Atlas’ investment in these new aircraft underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship through the reduction of aircraft emissions, resource consumption and noise.”

The iconic Boeing 747 program has been in operation for over 50 years and these aircraft will continue to play a critical role in keeping global supply chains moving for decades to come. The 747-8 is the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capability in production, which will serve the long-term needs of the airfreight market.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

