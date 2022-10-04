Global Insurance Sports Sponsorship Landscape Analysis Report 2022 with an Evaluation of Deals Expected to Expire in 2023

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Services (Insurance) Sector Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Financial sector- insurance report highlights insurance sponsorship landscape, the sector's biggest deals, spending's in top professional leagues and most active insurance brands.

Furthermore, the major geographical and sporting markets for both the insurers' and sports industry are depicted through charts along with evaluation of the deals expected to expire in 2023.



The Financial sector-insurance report provides an overview of the sector's involvement with the rights holders in sports industry. Most active brands in relation to total spending on sporting properties. A Detailed overview of geographical regions of brands accounting for most of the insurance sector expenditure.

The report analyses sector biggest spenders, most attractive sport and League to the insurance industry, venue rights partnerships, as well as a review of major sporting market for insurance sector.



Key Highlights

Financial services- insurance sector sponsorship worth an estimate of $1.12 billion to sports industry rights holders in 2022, according to the publisher's Sport Intelligence Centre, with data being taken from the publisher's Sport's sponsorship database on 7-June-2022.

There are 462 insurance brands currently engaging in sport sponsorship agreements.

AMER region-based firms account for most insurance expenditure, spending $557 million with 337 deals on sponsorships in 2022. This is almost entirely driven by the USA, with the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region the second most valuable region in terms of brand spend worth $406 million, though holding the higher deal volume of 527.

Soccer is overwhelmingly the most attractive sport market to insurance firms, with spending on soccer sponsorship reaching $361.7 million this year.

Insurance industry accounts for 14% of venue title sponsorship spend across the sports industry, second highest after banking sector.

Scope

Insurance firms are at the forefront of the financial services market, with their engagement with sports industry stakeholders now familiar to sport fans who are accustomed to seeing insurance firm branding on their favorite team's shirt front, venue naming rights or competition title sponsorship. Brands from this sector account for 17% of the venue naming rights market in 2022. This sector holds the highest value deals and this trend is expected to continue. A notable feature of the biggest deals in the insurance sector is the prevalence of USA based rights holders, emphasizing the size and opportunity this geographical market represents to brands. Most of the biggest venue partnerships in the insurance sponsorship sector also lie in the US sport market.

Professional teams within the sport industry are the main recipient of insurance sponsorship in 2022. This can be attributed to teams benefitting from a considerably higher deal volume, as seen by its 630 deals, more than four times of federation, with this sport product category securing 131 deals. Although venues are the fourth sport product category for deal volume with 78 deals in place, they retain over 21 percent of insurance sponsorship spend directed to sports stadiums.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Landscape

Sector Analysis

Sport Sectors

Property Value

Key Markets

Biggest Deals

Deals expiring in 2023

Case Study: Insurance & Venue Rights

Biggest Venue Rights Deals

Venue Sponsorship Landscape

Brand Study: Allianz

Venue Sponsorship Sectors

Brand Analysis

Case Study: AIA & Tottenham Hotspur

Biggest Spenders

Most Active Brands

Geography Breakdown

Most Active Brand Locations

Key Brands

Companies Mentioned

Allianz

Geico

State Farm Insurance

Nationwide Insurance

AIA

Allstate

Ping An

AXA

American Family Insurance

Gallagher

Aon

Groupama

MAPFRE

Vitality

Meiji Yasuda

AOK

AIA

Acko General Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gmev3



