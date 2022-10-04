Good Gaming Inc. Announces Its Reveal Event For The Water Bear PFP, The First of Ten Species That Make Up The Genesis Collections And Their Cross Platform "Buddyverse"

Kennett Square, PA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, is excited to announce it is holding a reveal event today for its Water Bear PFP in anticipation of its MicroBuddies™ PFP Project.

As previously announced, the first of the ten highly anticipated mints of The Genesis Collections, the Water Bear PFP, is scheduled to be released today, October 4th, 2022. The Genesis Collections are Good Gaming's Web3 digital collectibles extension of the Microbuddies IP targeted at Web3 natives. The project will be available on the decentralized, open-source Ethereum blockchain. The Genesis Collections will also feature cross-platform functionality with the MicroBuddies™ NFT base game on the Polygon blockchain, the newly released Microbuddies Simulator game on Roblox, and the upcoming OP Prison game for Minecraft. The Water Bear PFPs will also carry an additional utility as membership tokens for the Good Gaming Alpha Group which will feature Web3-based community-building activities. Not only will the Alpha Group offer great benefits and utility, but it will also serve as a pivotal complement tying all the Good Gaming initiatives together and rewarding MicroBuddies™ NFT holders and GOO farmers as the Company continues to expand their MicroBuddies™ metaverse.

Today's reveal event will produce over 100 highly unique pieces of art that have been carefully constructed over the last several months. Small batches of the art will be combined with our proprietary algorithm to form highly collectible and unique Water Bear PFPs. Immediately after the reveal is complete, a MicroBuddies™ GOO feeding feature will go live, enabling players to feed GOO to their PFP and create mysterious "GOO Baby Eggs" that can be leveled up and fused to create additional digital collectibles, all the while fostering a highly competitive gaming environment for players. Players will be able to track their progression and compare their efforts on a real-time global leaderboard.

Douglas "Fluxty" Wathen, Good Gaming Crypto and Gaming Director stated, "We expect the Water Bear PFP and all of its benefits, alongside our GOO integrations in Minecraft and Roblox, to increase the utility of GOO and make the game more attractive for prospective players as we build out a full-fledged MicroBuddies™ digital collectible ecosystem." He also stated, "We intend to perform PFP launches for all ten species of MicroBuddies™. Each will have its own benefits and minigame tie-ins, with each requiring full ownership of all the MicroBuddies™ ecosystem projects for any game before it."

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

