Nevada Exploration Announces Management and Director Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) announces a change in senior Management with the resignation of Mr. James Buskard, President and CEO and a director of the Company.



While Mr. Buskard is stepping down as an officer and director of the Company due to personal reasons, he will continue to support the Company in an advisory role.

The Company also announces that Dennis Higgs has resigned as a director and Chairman of the Board effective October 1, 2022, but will continue to support the Company in an advisory role.

The Company wishes to thank Messrs. Buskard and Higgs for their past contributions and for generously offering to assist the Company as it moves forward.

Led by an international team of proven explorers, NGE is disrupting Nevada’s exploration industry by applying new technology to systematically explore for the second half of Nevada’s gold endowment waiting to be discovered beneath Nevada’s valley basins. NGE is advancing a portfolio of new gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three district-scale Carlin-type gold projects, which includes its flagship South Grass Valley project where it is currently drilling approximately 50 kilometres south-southwest of the Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corporation joint venture) Cortez complex.

