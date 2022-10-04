LM Funding to Present at Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12th

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or "LMFA") announced today that Bruce Rodgers, Chairman, President and CEO and Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, will present at the Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Management will present on Wednesday, October 12th at 5:00 pm ET. A webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson7/lmfa/2010880 .

To access subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit the LM Funding website at https://ir.lmfunding.com/news-events/ir-calendar . To register for the conference and participate in 1on1 meetings please click this link, Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference .

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com .

CONTACT: