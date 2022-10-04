Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Novel Engineered AAV Capsids for Cardiac Gene Delivery at the ESGCT 29th Annual Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that it will present new preclinical data on its novel AAV capsids for cardiac gene delivery at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), October 11 - 14, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.



Data being presented will detail Tenaya’s progress in developing novel adeno-associtaed viral (AAV) capsids designed to deliver cardiac gene therapy with enhanced specificity and expression compared to current AAV vectors, with the hope of optimizing gene therapy safey, dosing and efficacy. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Thursday, October 13, 2022

5:30 pm – 7:15 pm BST

Poster Session: AAV Next Generation Vectors

“Engineering Novel AAV Capsids for Cardiac Gene Delivery” (#P020)

Presenter: Emilee Easter, Research Associate

To view full event programming, please visit the ESGCT website.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.