Educational Robot Market by Type, Component, Education Level and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The global educational robot market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecasted period.

Collaborative robots are becoming more affordable and are easier to program, especially for novice users. Universities are studying how to utilize the potential of collaborative robots across several different industries by uncovering new uses and applications, improving existing applications, enhancing robot efficiency, and studying robots' effects on health and occupational safety in the workplace.

For instance, the US, universities such as Johns Hopkins, The University of Maryland, Virginia Tech, Marshall University, and others have dedicated collaborative robot education centers that expose students to collaborative robots and offer robotics research opportunities.



Software is the fastest growing segment of educational robot market during the forecast period



New software solutions are being developed for use in industrial and service robots. Industrial robots require preventive maintenance because multiple robots are functioning at the same time. 5G connectivity is now also being tested for networking industrial robots. For service robots, AI plays a vital role in advancing humanoid robots for functions such as movement, speech recognition and object identification. Hence, the market for software components is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.



Special education segment is the fastest growing segment of educational robot market by 2027



The educational robot market for special education is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027. Humanoid robots hold a niche but dedicated market for catering to children with special needs. Collaborative robot technology is also being explored for assisting differently abled people. In some cases, collaborative robots are being used as assistive arms for differently abled people. Their inherently safe design allows them to be used alongside humans. Their penetration is currently limited. Kinova Robots (Canada) is one of the very few companies that has developed assistive robots using collaborative robot technology.



Europe is the second fastest growing market for educational robot during the forecast period



Unlike many countries in Europe, universities in the UK have an English-dominant curriculum, which makes it an attractive destination for foreign students looking to get a degree in robotics. Educational institutions in the UK also collaborate with other educational centers worldwide to strengthen educational partnerships with other countries.

This enables the collaboration of students from different universities in robotics projects as well as the sharing of new developments across universities in the field of robotics.

Also, the education sector in the UK has already shifted to a digital learning environment, which is facilitating robotics education in schools. Apart from Germany, Italy is the only country in Europe that houses robotics companies, such as Comau and CMA Robotics. These instances are the few driving factors enabling the growth of educational robot market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Educational Robot Market

4.2 Educational Robot Market, by Type

4.3 Educational Robot Market, by Component

4.4 Educational Robot Market in North America, by Type Vs. by Country

4.5 Educational Robot Market, by Education Level

4.6 Educational Robot Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Robots in Manufacturing Industries to Promote New Job Opportunities

5.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Collaborative Robots in Education and Industrial Sectors

5.2.1.3 Growing Research and Developments Related to Humanoid Robots to Transform Service Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Educational Robots

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Industrial Robots in High Schools

5.2.3.2 Designing Humanoid Robots for Students with Special Needs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Interoperability Standards in Robotic Industry

5.2.4.2 Difficulties Faced by Training Centers to Conduct Hands-On Training

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.4.1 Educational Robot Oems

5.4.2 Suppliers

5.4.3 Robot Integrators

5.4.4 Distributors

5.4.5 It/Big Data Companies

5.4.6 Software Solutions Providers

5.4.7 Research Centers

5.5 Price Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Key Technologies and Trends

5.6.1.1 Integration of Vision Systems with Industrial Robots

5.6.1.2 Growing Commercial Use of Humanoid Robots

5.6.2 Complementary Technologies

5.6.2.1 Penetration of IIoT and Ai in Industrial Manufacturing

5.6.2.2 Integration of Ai with Robots

5.6.2.3 Research on Standard Os for Robots

5.6.3 Adjacent Technology

5.6.3.1 Penetration of 5G in Industrial Manufacturing

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.8 Case Studies

5.8.1 Motlow College Becomes Abb Robotics Education Affiliate

5.8.2 Madison College Students Gain First Place in Industrial Robotics Competition

5.8.3 University of Toronto Acquired Six Kuka Robots

5.8.4 Talos Humanoid Robot Introduced at University of Edinburgh

5.8.5 Talos Humanoid Robot Introduced at University of Waterloo

5.9 Trade Data

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Tariffs

5.12 Regulations

5.12.1 North America

5.12.2 Europe

5.12.3 Asia-Pacific

6 Educational Robot Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service Robots

6.2.1 Humanoid Robots

6.2.1.1 Humanoid Robots are Most Complex Type of Service Robots

6.2.2 Non-Humanoid Robots

6.2.2.1 Non-Humanoid Robots Offer Greater Computer-Aided Creativity Compared to Humanoid Robots

6.3 Industrial Robots

6.3.1 Robot Manufacturers Offer Low-Payload Industrial Robots for Educational Use

6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Educational Robot Types

7 Educational Robot Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Robotic Arms

7.2.1.1 Industrial Robots Consist of Multi-Linked Arms Having Six to Seven Axes

7.2.2 End Effectors

7.2.2.1 End Effectors are Integral Part of Any Industrial Robot

7.2.3 Actuators/Drives

7.2.3.1 Electrical

7.2.3.1.1 Electrical Actuators are Much More Efficient Compared to Hydraulic Actuators

7.2.3.2 Pneumatic

7.2.3.2.1 Pneumatic Actuators Convert Electric Energy into Mechanical Energy

7.2.3.3 Hydraulic

7.2.3.3.1 Hydraulic Actuators are Used Where Heavy Forces and High Speed are Required

7.2.3.4 Piezoelectric

7.2.3.4.1 Piezoelectric Actuators Use Converse Piezoelectric Effect for Operation

7.2.3.5 Ultrasonic

7.2.3.5.1 Ultrasonic Actuators are Used to Control Vibrations, Positioning Applications, and Quick Switching

7.2.4 Control Systems/Controllers

7.2.4.1 Controllers Allow All Parts of Robot to Operate Together

7.2.5 Sensors

7.2.5.1 Gyroscopes

7.2.5.1.1 Gyroscopes are Used to Sense Angular Velocity in Three Dimensions

7.2.5.2 Microphones

7.2.5.2.1 Microphone Arrays are Used for Speech and Speaker Recognition Applications in Educational Robots

7.2.5.3 Accelerometers

7.2.5.3.1 Accelerometers Can Sense Wide Range of Non-Gravitational Acceleration Forces

7.2.5.4 Tilt Sensors

7.2.5.4.1 Tilt Sensors Can Measure Tilt Angle with Ground Plane Reference

7.2.5.5 Force/Torque Sensors

7.2.5.5.1 Force/Torque Sensors are Mainly Used in Collaborative Robots to Detect Collisions

7.2.5.6 Position Sensors

7.2.5.6.1 Position Sensors Measure Distance Traveled by a Robotic System from Its Reference Position

7.2.5.7 Vision/Image Sensors

7.2.5.7.1 Cmos Sensors are Widely Used in Cameras and Vision Systems

7.2.5.8 Others

7.2.6 Power Source Systems

7.2.6.1 Service Robots Mainly Use Batteries to Operate

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Software is Designed Using Coded Commands So That Robots Can Carry Out Specific Tasks

8 Educational Robot Market, by Education Level

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Elementary and High School Education

8.2.1 Humanoid Robots are Widely Used as Learning Assistants at Elementary School Level

8.3 Higher Education

8.3.1 Service Robots are Extensively Used in Higher Education

8.4 Special Education

8.4.1 Educational Robots are Mostly Adopted for Special Education to Provide Unique and Interactive Solutions for Children

9 Educational Robot Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.2.1 Product Portfolio

10.2.2 Regional Focus

10.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

10.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Play

10.3 Market Share Analysis: Educational Robot Market, 2021

10.4 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.5.5 Company Footprint

10.6 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Matrix

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.7.1 Product Launches

10.7.2 Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, & Joint Ventures

10.7.3 Contracts and Expansions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Abb

11.1.2 Yaskawa

11.1.3 Fanuc

11.1.4 Kuka

11.1.5 Universal Robots

11.1.6 Softbank Robotics Group

11.1.7 Robotis

11.1.8 Pal Robotics

11.1.9 Ubtech Robotics

11.1.10 Hanson Robotics

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Seiko Epson

11.2.2 Hyulim Robot

11.2.3 Probotics America

11.2.4 Aisoy Robotics

11.2.5 Sanbot Innovation

11.2.6 Techman Robot

11.2.7 Dji

11.2.8 Wonder Workshop

11.2.9 Pitsco

11.2.10 Robolink

11.2.11 Roboterra

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

