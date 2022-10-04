American Corporate Airport Partners Inks Hangar Deal with AirMed at San Antonio, Approaching 100% Campus Occupancy

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Corporate Airport Partners (ACAP), an airport development firm, recently reached agreement with leading medical transport service provider AirMed on a multi-year lease for a new 12,100 sf hangar at the developer’s 8-acre, multi-tenant, 7-hangar complex at San Antonio International Airport (SAT). ACAP currently only has one remaining hangar for lease, 15,400 sf, at the airport.

By committing to the new facility, immediately adjacent to its existing hangar, AirMed will nearly double its footprint at SAT to facilitate expanded flight operations. “The new hangar will accommodate crew quarters, aircraft staging, and line maintenance capability to facilitate AirMed’s service expansion and help ensure our place as a premier provider of air medical transportation in the US,” said Denise M. Treadwell, AirMed’s President. The San Antonio location is one of three US bases for AirMed, the others in Las Vegas NV and Birmingham AL.

“We, at American Corporate Airport Partners, appreciate the opportunity to work with AirMed, the City of San Antonio, and airport director Jesus Saenz and staff to bring new development, jobs, and economic activity to the region,” said ACAP’s CEO Thomas Bosco. ACAP’s CDO Ronan Byrne added that we are “especially gratified to provide the infrastructure AirMed needs to expand its vital services in the San Antonio area.”

Beyond managing the San Antonio campus, ACAP recently leased 10 acres at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport for development of a widebody-capable aircraft hangar and maintenance complex for Global Crossing Airlines.

About American Corporate Airport Partners

ACAP was established in 2019 with a $100 million equity commitment from investors. ACAP’s mission is to develop, build-to-suit, finance, and manage business, corporate, and industrial aviation facilities at US airports. For further information, please visit ACAP’s website at https://acapinfra.com or call 646-857-8900.

About AirMed

AirMed International is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies and a leading air medical transport provider, with over 25,000 total missions. AirMed offers unparalleled medical care and bedside-to-bedside transportation by some of the most experienced air medical crews in the industry. Chosen as a preferred operator for many top hospitals, as well as a contracted carrier for the US Department of Defense, AirMed operates its own fleet of fully customized aircraft.