With 21% CAGR, 3D Printing Market Size Worth USD 77.83 Billion in 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Printing Market value in 2021 was USD 14 billion, and by 2030 it will be worth USD 77.83 billion with a 21% CAGR. The technique of creating a three-dimensional solid object from a digital file or computer-aided design (CAD) model is known as 3D printing. It is also known as additive printing, desktop fabrication, or additive manufacturing since the product is built up using several thin layers of material. Powder Bed Fusion, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Directed Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Vat Photopolymerization, and Sheet Lamination are some of the processes used to develop an object.







3D Printing Market Insights:

On the basis of printer type, in 2021, the industrial printer segment held a dominant position with a market share of over 70%.

In 2021, the stereolithography segment recorded a maximum revenue share of more than 8.0% on the basis of technology.

In terms of software, with a market share of more than 30%, the design software segment held a significant position in 2021.

The prototyping segment in 2021 held a dominant position with a revenue share of nearly 55% in terms of application.

In 2021, the automotive segment ruled the overall market with a share of more than 20% in terms of vertical.

On the basis of materials, in 2021, the metal segment held a significant position with the largest market share of more than 50%.

By components, in 2021, the hardware segment held the highest revenue share of over 60%.

North America ruled the overall market by region, with a market share of approximately 30% in 2021.





Factors influencing the 3D Printing Market growth :

Factors like the increasing investment by the government in R&D and technological advancement are augmenting its growth rate.

Governments all around the world have already begun to engage in 3D printing research and development, which has resulted in a good response to technological spread and acceptance. For example, the Dutch government has invested USD 150 million in its research and innovation budget for 3D printing.





Various technology developments, such as ML and AI, are accelerating the adoption of 3D printing machines by enabling automated printing for effective production. For example, at Formnext 2019, Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), a UK-based company, launched its innovative Digital Manufacturing Systems in November 2019. It offers an automated digital solution for the full manufacturing workflow using AMT's patented technologies.





3D Printing Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide 3D Printing Market segmentation has been done on the basis of printer type, technology, software, application, vertical, material, component, and region.

By Printer type:

Industrial

Desktop

By Technology

Selective Laser Sintering

Polyjet/Multijet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Electron Beam Melting

Stereolithography

Digital Light Processing

Direct Metal Laser Sintering





By Software

Inspection Software

Printer Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

By Application

Prototyping

Tooling

Manufacturing Functional Parts





By Vertical

Desktop 3D printing

Fashion and Jewellery

Dental

Educational Purpose

Object

Food

Industrial 3D printing Healthcare Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defence Industrial Automotive Power and Energy Others



By Material

Thermoplastics

Photopolymer

Plastic

Ceramics

Metal

Other Materials

By component

Hardware

Service

Software





By Region

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico





Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific





Rest of the world

Africa

Middle East

South America





Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2020 – 2030 3D Printing Market size value in 2020 USD 14 Billion 3D Printing Market Size forecast in 2030 USD 77.838 Billion 3D Printing Market Growth rate 21 % The base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Segments Covered Component, Application, Software Insight, Material Type, Technology, Region Regional scope Europe, APAC, North America, Rest of the World Country scope Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Mexico, United States, Canada, South Korea, China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa, Middle East Key companies profiled The ExOne Company, Autodesk Inc, GE Additive, Made In Space, Voxeljet AG, Stratasys Ltd, Canon Inc, Materialise, Autodesk Inc., EnvisionTEC Inc, 3D Systems Inc, HP Inc





On the basis of printer type, in 2021, the industrial printer segment held a dominant position with a market share of over 70%. The widespread use of industrial printers in large industries, such as electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare, are the factors responsible for the significant market share of industrial 3D printers. Some of the most popular industrial applications among these industry verticals include designing, prototyping, and tooling. Therefore, the industrial printer segment will maintain its position in the coming years.

In 2021, the stereolithography segment recorded a maximum revenue share of more than 8.0% on the basis of technology. Stereolithography is among the oldest and most widely used printing processes. The benefits and ease of implementation related to stereolithography technology are promoting its adoption, research and development activities carried out by industry researchers and experts, and technological advancements are creating opportunities for various effective and dependable technologies. Because of its widespread adoption of technology across several 3d Printing processes, the Fused Deposition Modelling also contributed to a significant market share in 2021.

In terms of software, with a market share of more than 30%, the design software segment held a significant position in 2021. Design software is used to create designs for printed objects, primarily in the automotive, aerospace and military, and construction and engineering industries. The printer's hardware is connected to the objects that will be printed via design software. The scanning software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5%, owing to the increasing adoption of scanners during the forecast period.

The prototyping segment in 2021 held a dominant position with a revenue share of nearly 55% in terms of application due to the extensive use of prototype processes in various industries. Prototyping is broadly used in defense & aerospace, and automotive industries to design and build critical systems, parts, and components. Manufacturers use prototyping to achieve improved accuracy and build more durable end products. As a result, the prototyping category will likely maintain its market position during the projected period.

On the basis of materials, in 2021, the metal segment held a significant position with the largest market share of more than 50%. Furthermore, it is estimated that the metal segment will remain ahead during the forecast period and expand at the greatest CAGR. In 2021, the polymer segment occupied the second-largest market revenue. The ceramic material segment is destined to increase significantly during the projected period.

By components, in 2021, the hardware segment held the highest revenue share of over 60%. The increased importance of quick prototyping and improved production processes has boosted the hardware industry significantly. Factors such as increased consumer electronics usage, lower labor costs, rapid industrialization, enhanced civil infrastructure, and rapid urbanization influence this market segment's growth rate.

North America ruled the overall market by region, with a market share of approximately 30% in 2021 due to the widespread use of additive manufacturing.

North American countries like Canada and United States have been early consumers of these technologies in various production processes. In terms of geographic impact, Europe is the biggest region. It is home to a number of industry participants in additive manufacturing that have extensive technical knowledge of the procedures. As a result, in 2021, the European market has grown to become the second-largest growing region.





Key players in 3D Printing Market :

HP Inc

3D Systems Inc

Envision TEC Inc

Autodesk Inc.

Materialize

Canon Inc

Stratasys Ltd

Voxeljet AG

Made In Space

GE Additive

The ExOne Company





Recent Developments

On 3 October 2022, a 3D printing startup situated in the Netherlands, Veda 3D, launched Veda Extrusion System (VXS), a material throughput-boosting extruder developed for Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) systems. As compared to various other FFF 3D printers, the extruders help the users to boost the production of tools, restorations, spares, or custom parts once installed.

On 12 September 2022, HP launched its HP Metal Jet 3D printer at the International Manufacturing Technology Show.

On 28 September 2022, GA-ASI (General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.) collaborated with Conflux on the production and manufacturing of a 3D printed fuel oil exchanger for MQ-9B.





