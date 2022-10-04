The Worldwide Starter Cultures Industry is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starter Cultures Market by Application (Dairy & dairy-based products, Meat & seafood, and Others), Form, Composition (Multi-strain mix, Single strain, and Multi-strain), Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeast, and Molds), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global starter cultures market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to witness the growth of 5.0% during the forecast period

The starter cultures market in North America is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% due to the rising awareness related to health trends, the popularity of starter culture is witnessing a surge in the region. According to the USDA, with an 11.9 percent share, food ranked third, behind housing (34.9 percent) and transportation (16 percent), among the expenditures of an average US household in 2020.

Key players in the region include DuPont (US), Biena (Canada), and Codex-ing (US). The starter culture market is projected to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for dairy products and high per capita income. The increase in the production of fermented dairy products impacts the starter culture market positively.



The multi-strain mix segment dominated the starter cultures market by composition. It was valued at USD 809.5 million in 2021

It is projected that the multi-strain mix composition will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the value-added functions associated with it. It is projected that the multi-strain mix composition will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the value-added functions associated with it. Multi-strain mix starter culture has become more popular as the fermentation process continues in the presence of bacteriophage, which is not possible in a single strain composition.



Bacteria dominated the starter culture market. It was valued at USD 850.6 million in 2021

It is projected that the bacteria segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing application in fermented dairy-based products. The European region dominated bacteria-based starter cultures, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Thermophilic bacteria form the major segment of bacteria used in starter cultures, and this segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Yeasts and molds are also expected to show growth during the forecast period due to the growing consumption of bread and meat.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Starter Cultures Market

4.2 Starter Cultures Market, by Microorganism, 2022

4.3 Europe: Starter Cultures Market, by Key Application and Key Country

4.4 Starter Cultures Market, by Region

4.5 Starter Cultures Market, by Key Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Production of Dairy-Based Products and Meat and Seafood

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Health Benefits Provided by Starter Cultures

5.2.1.4 Growing Consumption of Functional Drinks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Concerning the Use of Starter Cultures

5.2.2.2 Strict Monitoring of Conditions for the Growth of Starter Cultures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Prospects for Untapped Industrial Applications

5.2.3.2 High-Growth Potential Markets of Asia-Pacific and South America

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in the Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding the Selection of Starter Cultures

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Starter Cultures Market

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Regulatory Framework

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 United States

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.3.1 India

6.2.3.2 China

6.2.3.3 Russia

6.3 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

6.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6.7 Key Conferences & Events from 2022 to 2023

6.8 Case Studies

6.8.1 Safety and Organoleptic Concerns

6.8.2 Tackling Food Loss and Waste

6.9 Supply Chain Analysis

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.11 Technology Analysis

6.11.1 Indication-Specific Formulations to Improve the Metabolic Activity of Microbes

6.11.2 Microencapsulation to Enhance Viability of Starter Culture

6.11.3 Probiotics/Starter Culture and Artificial Intelligence

6.12 Price Analysis

6.12.1 Introduction

7 Starter Cultures Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

7.2.1 Cheese Contributed to the Largest Share

7.3 Meat & Seafood

7.3.1 Starter Cultures Help in the Effective Preservation of Fermented Meat

7.4 Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7.4.1 Increasing Consumption of Alocoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Driving the Growth of Starter Cultures

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Lactobacillus Sakei and Lactobacillus Acidophilus are Used as Starter Cultures in Sourdough Bread

8 Starter Cultures Market, by Microorganism

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bacteria

8.2.1 Thermophilic Bacteria are the Most Preferred Starter Culture

8.3 Yeasts

8.3.1 Yeast is Mostly Used as a Starter Culture in Bread Dough

8.4 Molds

8.4.1 Molds are Mostly Used in Sausages and Other Meat Items

9 Starter Cultures Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Freeze-Dried

9.2.1 Lyophilization Eases Transport and Storage Properties for Starter Culture

9.3 Frozen

9.3.1 Temperature Requirements are the Major Restraint for Storage/Transportation of Frozen Starter Culture

10 Starter Cultures Market, by Composition

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Multi-Strain Mix

10.2.1 Multi-Strain Mix Helps Incorporate Adjunct Functions to the Final Product, Thereby Experiencing Massive Demand

10.3 Single Strain

10.3.1 Single Strain Starter Culture Majorly Helps Attain Uniform Flavor Profile Development

10.4 Multi-Strain

10.4.1 Multi-Strain Mesophilic Starter Cultures Have Been in High Demand Across Developing Economies

11 Starter Cultures Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.3 Key Player Strategies

12.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

12.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

12.5.1 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

12.5.2 Iff (Us)

12.5.3 Dsm (Netherlands)

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive Players

12.6.4 Participants

12.6.5 Product Footprint

12.7 Starter Cultures Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Starting Blocks

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

13.1.2 Iff

13.1.3 Dsm

13.1.4 Lb Bulgaricums

13.1.5 Biochem Srl

13.1.6 Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L.

13.1.7 Mediterranea Biotecnologie Srl

13.1.8 Genesis Laboratories

13.1.9 Bioprox

13.1.10 Codex-Ing Biotech Ingredients

13.2 Startup's/Smes

13.2.1 Sacco System

13.2.2 Biena

13.2.3 Bdf Natural Ingredients

13.2.4 Benebios Inc.

13.2.5 Benny Impex

13.2.6 Absource Biologics Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.7 Kultured Wellness

13.2.8 Biolacter Inc.

13.2.9 Lactina Ltd

13.2.10 Alliance, Inc.

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

