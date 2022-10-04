Goodly Cloud Selected to Join L-SPARK's 9th SaaS Accelerator

PLANTAGENET, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Pitch Day that took place on Sept. 28 at The Marshes Golf Club, L-SPARK's Selection Committee, made up of investors and key partners, selected Goodly Cloud to participate in the L-SPARK SaaS Accelerator.

Goodly Cloud aims to accelerate its growth over the next six months as it makes its mobile device hardware management software available to IT managers globally. The guidance and technical support provided by L-SPARK's network of experts and advisors will help narrow Goodly's focus on execution as it executes towards Product Market Fit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Goodly as part of our 9th SaaS Accelerator cohort. Goodly is a fantastic example of a company poised for acceleration and we look forward to working with them to accelerate their growth," said Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director at L-SPARK.

"We look forward to working with L-SPARK's team to accelerate our growth. Our goal is to get Goodly Cloud into the hands of IT managers across the globe," said Phil Alexandre, CEO of Goodly Cloud.

For media inquiries, please contact Mr. Phil Alexandre at Phil.Alexandre@Goodly.Cloud

About Goodly Cloud

Goodly Cloud is a team of passionate individuals who detected a problem in the way organizations manage they hardware's lifecycle and decided to find a solution. Their intense research, dedication, and hard work laid the foundation of Goodly Cloud. Goodly Cloud helps organizations take control of their hardware's lifecycle while enabling users to have a positive impact on the world. The team at Goodly Cloud is conscientiously pursuing its mission to make hardware lifecycle management more efficient, smooth, and predictable.

About L-SPARK

L-SPARK is Canada's leading accelerator for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, and also offers targeted programs in partnership with leading corporations in MedTech, Connected Vehicles, IoT and CyberSecurity. Since the launch of their first cohort in January 2015, L-SPARK has accelerated over 95 companies across Canada that collectively have raised over $120M in follow-on funding. With over 10,000 investors, corporate partners and startups now in their network, L-SPARK has curated a dynamic Canadian tech community for participating companies to join.

Contact Information:

Phil Alexandre

CEO

phil.alexandre@goodly.cloud

613 894 9303



