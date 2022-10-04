Global Connected Aircraft Market to Attain Value of USD 10.2 Billion by 2028 | In-Flight Entertainment to Generate Revenue of USD12.3 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Connected Aircraft Market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 10.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 24.8% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.



As the world becomes increasingly digitized, businesses and individuals are turning to technologies such as Connected Aircraft Market to keep them connected while they are on the go. The demand for these types of aircraft is growing steadily, and many anticipated manufacturers have yet to release their products.

As per Vantage Market Research, market players are increasingly investing in a Connected Aircraft Market because there is a growing demand for air connectivity. It allows users to stay connected even when they are away from traditional telecommunications networks. This can be advantageous for business travelers who need to stay in touch with their clients or employees, as well as for personal shoppers who want to be able to order items from their homes without having to wait in line at a store.

Top Players in Global Connected Aircraft Market

BAE Systems PLC

Zodiac Aerospace

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Burrana Inc

Thales Group

Cobham PLC

Gogo LLC

Inmarsat PLC

Honeywell International Inc.



Key Challenges in Connected Aircraft Market

With each passing day, aircraft are becoming more connected. From incorporating digital cockpits to streaming live video of operations, the possibilities for how planes can be used and operated are expanding rapidly.

However, as with any new technology, there are some challenges to overcome before these systems can become mainstream.

In recent years, airlines have been increasingly eager to integrate connectivity into their fleets. Airlines believe that this will not only make flying more comfortable for passengers but will also help them to improve their customer service by giving pilots access to real-time information about passenger flights. Unfortunately, this has created several challenges for the Connected Aircraft Market.

For one, integrating connectivity into planes can be very expensive and time-consuming.

Furthermore, there is still a lot of work to be done in order to ensure that these systems are safe and reliable.

Security concerns around data and communication on planes, regulation issues around the sharing of data between planes and devices on the ground, and latency issues caused by the high speeds required for wireless communication.

Maximizing efficiency: When everything is connected, it's important to find ways to make each system work more efficiently without compromising reliability or performance. This involves optimizing network architecture, programming code, and hardware configurations.

Airlines are also finding that customers are preferring to use Connected Aircraft Market for entertainment purposes; for example, watching movies or listening to music while flying. Airlines have responded by offering dedicated pods for passengers to use during flights, which provides them with an even more immersive experience.

As the world becomes more and more connected, aircraft are becoming increasingly reliant on the Internet and other forms of telecommunications. This is particularly evident in the growing demand for aircraft to be connected to the Internet in order to perform complex tasks, such as managing traffic or providing real-time weather information.

Aircraft manufacturers in the Global Connected Aircraft Market are actively exploring ways to make aircraft more connected, and there are already a number of aircraft that are officially fitted with Wi-Fi and other telecommunications systems. However, there is still considerable room for improvement, as there are many aircraft that do not have any form of connectivity. This is especially true for large commercial planes, which are typically designed with a very limited range in mind. Aircraft manufacturers are also working on systems that can connect aircraft to the wider world beyond the airport environment.

Global In-Flight Entertainment Segment to Generate Revenue of USD12.3 Billion by 2030

With more people flying each year and the advent of budget airfare options, passengers are increasingly demanding in-flight connectivity. Airlines are responding with a wide range of services, from free Wi-Fi to premium services that include streaming entertainment, food delivery, and even sleep assistance. These services in the Connected Aircraft Market can be expensive to implement and maintain, however, so many airlines are exploring new ways to make them more cost-effective.

In-flight entertainment has become an important part of the travel experience for many passengers. It is estimated in a Vantage’s survey that 36% of all passengers visit an in-flight entertainment (IFE) service at least once during their travel, and 54% of all international air travel is now conducted via IFE services in the Global Connected Aircraft Market. Over two-thirds (69%) of respondents indicated that their airline plans to make an investment in or deploy a digital cockpit in the next five years. 73% said that digital cockpits make flying more pleasurable and increase safety by providing real-time information on the aircraft’s airspace, planes around it, weather conditions, and other pertinent data. Digital cockpits are also expected to improve customer service by freeing up cabin crew to provide a more integrated passenger experience.

The popularity of in-flight entertainment services in the Connected Aircraft Market is due in part to the increased demand for leisure travel. As global economies continue to grow, more people are taking advantage of luxury destinations and extended travel periods. In addition, mobile connectivity has made it easier than ever for travelers to access IFE services while on the go.

The growth of in-flight entertainment services will be driven by a number of factors. These include growing demand from business travelers and vacationers, increased focus on passenger experience by airlines and plane manufacturers, and increasing investment in digital content delivery systems (DCDS).

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Connected Aircraft Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Systems, Solutions), by Application (Commercial, Military), by Connectivity (Inflight Connectivity, Air-to-Air Connectivity, Air-to-Ground Connectivity), by Frequency Band (Ka-Band, Ku-Band, L-Band), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Delta Air Lines is experimenting with a new way to make in-flight connectivity more affordable: by selling access to its service directly to passengers. Delta’s Fly Delta app allows users to purchase individual minutes or hours of service for USD 4.99 or USD 19.99 per month, respectively. This price is lower than the average price of in-airfares (which reached USD75 in 2021), and it covers both domestic and international flights. In addition, Delta offers a 30-day free trial so that customers can try out the service before making a purchasing decision. The Fly Delta app was launched in April 2018 and has already been praised for its convenience and functionality. Delta says that it has sold over 1 million minutes of service through the app and plans to expand the program internationally.

Ultimately, it is likely that the majority of aircraft will still rely on traditional interfaces such as laptop screens and keypads in order to operate them in the Global Connected Aircraft Market. However, by introducing these new technologies into the aviation industry at such an early stage, we may be able to pave the way for even more advanced features in the future.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Connected Aircraft Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled "Connected Aircraft Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

