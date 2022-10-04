Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Funding for Vaccines and Infectious Disease Research Activities Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product (Particulate, Emulsions, Pathogen, Saponin), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Disease Type (Infectious, Cancer), Application (Research, Commercial) & Application Category - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vaccine adjuvants market is projected to reach USD 16 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is projected to be driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing number of COVID-19 vaccines in the development pipeline, and increasing focus on immunization programs.

The adjuvant emulsions accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2021

Adjuvant emulsions function by generating depots that can trap antigens at the injection site. This results in slow release to continue the stimulation of the immune system. The adjuvant emulsions segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The extensive use of adjuvant emulsions in COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the adjuvant emulsions segment during the forecast period.

The infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2021

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising demand for new adjuvanted vaccines.

Key players in the vaccine adjuvants market include Prominent players in the global vaccine adjuvants market are GSK plc (UK), Dynavax Technologies (US), Novavax (US), Agenus Inc. (US), Croda International plc (UK), Seppic (France), OZ Biosciences (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), InvivoGen (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), CSL Limited (Australia), Vertellus (US), Allergy Therapeutics (UK), Riboxx GmbH (Germany), CaPtivat? Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), EuBiologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Pacific GeneTech Limited (US), Hawaii Biotech Inc. (US), and Vaxine Pty Ltd. (Australia).

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the vaccine adjuvants market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to the increasing investments in the life sciences sector and rising awareness through conferences and symposiums. In this region, China and Japan are the largest markets while India is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Vaccine Adjuvants Market Overview

4.2 North America: Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Product and Country (2021)

4.3 Vaccine Adjuvants Market Share, by Product, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Vaccine Adjuvants Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Adjuvants in Vaccines

5.2.1.3 Collaborations and Partnerships Among Market Players for Development of Vaccine Adjuvants

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of COVID-19 Vaccines in Development Pipeline

5.2.1.5 Increasing Focus on Immunization Programs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Skepticism About Animal-Sourced Vaccine Adjuvants and Limitations on Shark Fishing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Funding for Vaccines and Infectious Disease Research Activities

5.2.3.2 Development of Plant-Based Vaccine Adjuvants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Side Effects and High Toxicity of Adjuvants

5.3 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Products Offered by Market Players

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Supercritical Fluid Extraction Technology

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.11 Regulatory Analysis

5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations in Different Regions/Countries

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and Their Influence on Buying Process

5.13.2 Buying Criteria for Vaccine Adjuvants

6 Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adjuvant Emulsions

6.2.1 Adjuvant Emulsions Function by Generating Depots That Trap Antigens at Injection Site

6.3 Pathogen Components

6.3.1 Prominent Market Players Developing Bacteria-Derived Adjuvants - Key Factor Supporting Market Growth

6.4 Saponin-Based Adjuvants

6.4.1 Growing Demand for Saponin-Based Adjuvants to Drive Market

6.5 Particulate Adjuvants

6.5.1 Mineral-Based Adjuvants Most Widely Used Among Particulate Adjuvants

6.6 Other Adjuvants

7 Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intramuscular

7.2.1 Largest and Fastest-Growing Market Segment

7.3 Subcutaneous

7.3.1 Advantages Offered by Subcutaneous Administration to Drive Market

7.4 Other Routes of Administration

8 Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Disease Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infectious Diseases

8.2.1 Increased Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive Market

8.3 Cancer

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Novel Cancer Vaccines to Support Market Growth

8.4 Other Diseases

9 Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Applications

9.2.1 Extensive R&D for Development of Vaccine Adjuvants to Drive Market

9.3 Commercial Applications

9.3.1 Growing Use of Vaccine Adjuvants for Commercial Applications to Support Market Growth

10 Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Application Category

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Human Vaccine Adjuvants

10.2.1 Increase in Partnerships for Development of Human Vaccine Adjuvants

10.3 Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

10.3.1 Development of Animal Vaccines Governed by Fewer Regulatory Aspects

11 Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Revenue Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking of Top 25 Players

12.6.1 Company Footprint (25 Companies)

12.6.2 Company Product Footprint (25 Companies)

12.6.3 Company Regional Footprint (25 Companies)

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Startups/Smes

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Starting Blocks

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Competitive Benchmarking of Startup/Sme Players

12.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.9.1 Product Launches

12.9.2 Deals

12.9.3 Other Key Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Gsk plc

13.1.2 Dynavax Technologies

13.1.3 Novavax

13.1.4 Agenus Inc.

13.1.5 Croda International plc

13.1.6 Seppic (Subsidiary of Air Liquide Group)

13.1.7 Phibro Animal Health Corporation

13.1.8 Spi Pharma (Subsidiary of Associated British Foods plc)

13.1.9 Csl Limited

13.1.10 Merck KGaA

13.1.11 Oz Biosciences

13.1.12 Invivogen

13.1.13 Allergy Therapeutics

13.1.14 Vertellus

13.1.15 Eubiologics Co., Ltd.

13.1.16 Pacific Genetech Limited

13.1.17 Hawaii Biotech Inc.

13.1.18 Riboxx GmbH

13.1.19 Captivate Pharmaceuticals LLC

13.1.20 Vaxine Pty Ltd.

13.2 Other Companies

13.2.1 Creative Diagnostics

13.2.2 Litevax Bv

13.2.3 Mukta Industries

13.2.4 Oncovir, Inc.

13.2.5 Titermax Usa, Inc.

14 Appendix

