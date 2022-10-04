Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2022: Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global integration platform as a service market is expected to grow from $2.54 billion in 2021 to $3.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.03%. The integration platform as a service market is expected to grow to $11.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.79%.



North America was the largest region in the integration platform as a service market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the integration platform as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing inclination towards cloud-based solutions across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the integration platform as a service (iPaas) market. Due to pandemics, demand for cloud-based solutions and services increased due to the sudden shutdown of schools, corporates, enterprises, and more.

Quick deployment, data security, automatic software updates, unlimited storage capacity, and more are some advantages gained from cloud-based solutions. According to Gartner, a management consultancy firm, cloud computing expected to account for more than 45% of IT spending on system infrastructure, infrastructure software, application software, and business process outsourcing by 2024. The increase in the spending on cloud services shows the demand for cloud-based solutions. Therefore, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions across the globe drives the market for integration as a service.



The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are key trends gaining popularity in the integration platform as a service (iPaas) market. The demand for AI and ML has increased in the past few years. Artificial Intelligence with machine learning solves the data integration issues.

For instance, in March 2021, IBM, an American multinational technology corporation, and Pandio, a US-based AI orchestration platform, developed hybrid integration solutions that automate the time-consuming process of integrating corporate programs like Customer Relationship Management (CRMs) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) using AI. The most recent Pulsar-based solutions deploy interfaces more swiftly and precisely because of automatic data mapping, data format identification, and translation. These integration solutions incorporate all currently used integration technologies as necessary.



In May 2021, Jitterbit, a US-based API transformation company, acquired eBridge Connections for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, both companies will provide integration solutions around e-commerce integration and EDI integration on the market, helping customers accelerate their digital transformation and reap massive time efficiencies. eBridge Connections is a Canada-based company offering integration platform as a service (iPaas) for seamless flow of data on-premises or cloud e-commerce, EDI, ERP, and CRM systems.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Cloud: Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud; Public Cloud

2) By Service Type: API Management; B2B Integration; Data Integration; Cloud Integration; Application Integration; Other Services

3) By Verticals: Education; Healthcare And Life Science; Government And Public Sector; Consumer Goods And Retail; Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Integration Platform As A Service Market Characteristics



3. Integration Platform As A Service Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Integration Platform As A Service



5. Integration Platform As A Service Market Size And Growth



6. Integration Platform As A Service Market Segmentation

7. Integration Platform As A Service Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Integration Platform As A Service Market



9. China Integration Platform As A Service Market



10. India Integration Platform As A Service Market



11. Japan Integration Platform As A Service Market



12. Australia Integration Platform As A Service Market



13. Indonesia Integration Platform As A Service Market



14. South Korea Integration Platform As A Service Market



15. Western Europe Integration Platform As A Service Market



16. UK Integration Platform As A Service Market



17. Germany Integration Platform As A Service Market



18. France Integration Platform As A Service Market



19. Eastern Europe Integration Platform As A Service Market



20. Russia Integration Platform As A Service Market



21. North America Integration Platform As A Service Market



22. USA Integration Platform As A Service Market



23. South America Integration Platform As A Service Market



24. Brazil Integration Platform As A Service Market



25. Middle East Integration Platform As A Service Market



26. Africa Integration Platform As A Service Market



27. Integration Platform As A Service Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Integration Platform As A Service Market

29. Integration Platform As A Service Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Boomi Inc.

Informatica Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yb29qg