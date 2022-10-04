Demand for Global Luxury Hotel Market Size to Surpass USD 1,60,480.9 Million by 2028, With a CAGR of 4.95% |North America to lead with the largest market share in the coming years

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Luxury Hotel Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Category (Independent, and Chain), By Type (Airport Hotels, Business Hotels, Resorts, Suite Hotels, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Luxury Hotel Market size & share was approximately USD 95,112.9 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.95% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,60,480.9 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Luxury Hotel market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Luxury Hotel market.

Luxury Hotel Market Overview:

Luxury hotels are different from traditional hotels due to the advanced services offered by them at a relatively higher price. Although the core function of all hotels and accommodation units is the same and requires hotel employees to provide the best of their services, however, since luxury hotels deal with huge investments and revenue, they are able to provide an even more enriched customer experience to their clients. Since luxury hotels spend huge amounts on the seamless integration of technology and services, it acts as a positive reinforcement for further global luxury hotel market growth.

Some examples of offerings at a luxury hotel include a high-end spa & massage treatment, laundry service, pet & babysitting, exclusive interior designs, presence of high technology devices in the room, luxury bathrooms, chauffeur services, along with other intangible services like hassle-free appointments, recreational activities, excellent & multi-cuisine food delicacies, seamless flow of information & related aspects from the timing of the booking till checkout.

Luxury Hotel Industry Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Growing population preferring leisure vacations to help create a massive consumer database

The global luxury hotel market is anticipated to grow as a result of globalization, which is defined as the increased interdependence of economies, population, and cultures across the globe. It has resulted in the world becoming smaller, with an increased rate of movement amongst people from one region to another. The reason for the movement could be many ranging from personal vacation to the one enforced by professional obligations, however, with growing income and job opportunities, people have become more confident in their spending habits and a large section of society is now able to afford luxury spending, at least once in a while if not frequently. The global market cap also benefits from the increasing number of business trips taken by working professionals. Since these trips are business oriented and funded by companies, the professionals are generally accommodated in high-end hotels and not in modest ones which causes an increase in the global market revenue.

Restraints

High cost of accommodations to restrict market expansion

The high cost of accommodations may restrict the global market expansion while growing collaborations are projected to create growth opportunities. However, reputation management may create challenging situations during the expansion trajectory.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Category, Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 95,112.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,60,480.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.95% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Shangri-La International Hotel Management, Hyatt Corporation, Marriott International Inc., Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, and others. Key Segment By Category, Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Luxury Hotel industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Luxury Hotel Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Luxury Hotel Industry?

What segments does the Luxury Hotel Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Luxury Hotel Market sample report and company profiles?

Luxury Hotel Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 caused the global market size to witness losses during the pandemic driven by the closure of restaurants, hotels, and accommodation services in 2020. Since almost all regions were under lockdown, and the movement of people was heavily regulated, the hotel industry was the first and most affected sector across economies. As of 2022, even though hotels are allowed to function like before, the industry, in general, is projected to take a few more years to recover from the losses witnessed in the last 2 years.

Luxury Hotel Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global luxury hotel market is segmented based on type, category, and region.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into airport hotels, business hotels, resorts, suite hotels, and others. Around 40% of the global market was dominated by business hotels in 2021, followed by airport hotels. Since business hotels generally deal with people in front of the senior management of the business, small or large, they generally tend to create more revenue.

Based on category, the global market is divided into independent and chain. In 2021, the global market was led by the chain segment, which refers to the presence of multiple accommodation units of a single brand across territories, ranging from domestic to international regions. Hilton Hotels & Resorts are a prime example of a chain of luxury accommodation units. Marriott International, a global hotel giant is estimated to have generated revenue of USD 13.86 billion in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

North America is anticipated to lead the global luxury hotel market driven by the presence of a large number of players as well as growing investments by the industry giants to expand their global footprint and increase brand value. Since many of the hotel chains are backed by heavy investors, they have the liberty to spend on adopting and collaborating with other service providers to upgrade their consumer experience.

Asia-Pacific may also register a significant CAGR because of the increasing number of investments related to infrastructure development and excellent policies of the country governments to attract more foreign investors. China may lead regional growth owing to the recent opening of many international luxury hotel chains as well as the emergence of domestic luxury accommodations. The country had more than 850 five-star hotels in 2019. In the year 2014, hotelier Stephen Hung spent more than USD 20 Million to order 30 custom-made Rolls Royce to chauffeur the people staying in his hotel.

The European market may be driven by the growing tourism in the countries of Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Denmark, and others along with strategic choices of market players to reach customers in the EU territory.

Competitive Players

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Luxury Hotel market include:

Shangri-La International Hotel Management

Hyatt Corporation

Marriott International Inc.

Taj Hotels

ITC Hotels

Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2022, Marriott International announced its plan to expand its portfolio in Asia-Pacific by opening an additional 14 luxury hotels in the region.

In August 2020, Aman Group received an investment of USD 900 Million to aid its plans for expansion.

Browse the full “Luxury Hotel Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Category (Independent, and Chain), By Type (Airport Hotels, Business Hotels, Resorts, Suite Hotels, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/luxury-hotel-market



The global Luxury Hotel market is segmented as follows:

By Category

Independent

Chain

By Type

Airport Hotels

Business Hotels

Resorts

Suite Hotels

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Luxury Hotel market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.95% between 2022 and 2028.

The Luxury Hotel market size was worth around US$ 95,112.9 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1,60,480.9 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

On the basis of category segmentation, the chain segment was expected to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

On the basis of type segmentation, business hotels were the leading type in 2021.

Based on region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

