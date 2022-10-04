Codex DNA Expands Application of Proprietary Error Correction Technology

English French German

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced commercial release of BioXp® Error-corrected Libraries kits that enable researchers to automate synthesis of DNA variant libraries on the award-winning BioXp® automated synthetic biology workstation.



“This addition to the BioXp® solutions demonstrates a new and expanded application of Codex DNA’s proprietary 2-step error correction technology. We believe the ability to automate synthesis of DNA variant libraries on the BioXp® system of up to 64 million variants per well with 2-fold greater fidelity than previously will enable scientists in applications such as antibody therapeutics, enzyme engineering, and both gene and cell-based therapies including precision medicine to optimize their workflows and engineer specificity, binding, and activity of mRNA and proteins with greater speed and accuracy,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA.

The BioXp® system builds scanning, site-saturation and combinatorial DNA libraries of high-fidelity customer specific sequence variants, overnight with the push of a button. Error-corrected libraries are generated starting with Codex DNA’s gene synthesis, assembly, proprietary error correction technology and amplification to yield DNA libraries of purified sequence variants that are ready to be utilized in downstream research applications such as cloning, screening or selection. This solution enables researchers to build DNA libraries of up to 64 million variants per well with 2-fold greater fidelity than non-error corrected libraries without compromising on expected sequence diversity of amino acids.

“By providing a solution that enables synthesis of error-corrected libraries overnight, independent of the sequence complexity, we empower researchers to expand and accelerate their screening and discovery workflows and make faster strides in cutting-edge discovery applications,” added Todd R. Nelson.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

