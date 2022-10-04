AgriFORCE Announces Appointment of André J. Beaulieu as General Counsel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced the appointment of André J. Beaulieu, B.A., LL.B. as General Counsel.



Reporting directly to the CEO and the Board of Directors, Beaulieu will act as the company’s primary in-house counsel and will be responsible for overseeing all the company’s legal activities, including ongoing M&A activities.

With over 20 years of both public and private-sector experience, Beaulieu is joining the Company from Traction Sales and Marketing, North America’s largest dedicated Salesforce consulting firm, where he served as SVP, Head of Legal. Prior to his work at Traction Sales and Marketing, Beaulieu had been the General Counsel for Finning International Inc., the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), and Pivotal Corporation, as well as in legal and business affairs at Electronic Arts. Beaulieu holds a law degree from University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto.

“Andre joins us at a key moment in AgriFORCE’s growth,” said Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE. “With a strong pipeline of acquisition targets in place, we are keenly focused on M&A activity right now, and Andre will play a pivotal role. More broadly, having managed legal departments, licensing, contracts, employment, insurance, governance, and compliance functions, Andre will work in partnership with the executive team and Board of Directors to help AgriFORCE achieve its vision of becoming a global leader in integrated agtech. Andre’s deep legal counsel experience will be instrumental as we scale the business throughout 2023 and beyond.”

“Since my first conversations with the team, I was impressed by AgriFORCE’s commitment to positively transform farm, food, and family every day, everywhere,” said Beaulieu. “With global legal experience spanning software, services, manufacturing, insurance, marketing and M&A, I am eager to bring a diverse perspective to AgriFORCE’s legal affairs and M&A activity both domestically and abroad.”

For more information on AgriFORCE’s recent news and announcements, please visit: https://agriforcegs.com/news

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

Follow AgriFORCE on Twitter: @agriforcegs

Follow AgriFORCE on Facebook: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Connect with AgriFORCE on LinkedIn: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Company Contact:

Ian Pedersen

Tel: (604) 757-0952

Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Alexandra Schilt

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:

Peppercomm

Hannah Robbins

Tel: (415) 633-3205

Email: AgriFORCE@peppercomm.com