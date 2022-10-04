Buyer Group International, Inc. Announces Installation of Year Round Security Cameras at Shambhala #71 Mine

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to inform shareholders that an advanced security camera system has been installed at and around Shambhala #71 to protect our growing investment. Previously Buyer Group relied on public webcams in Centennial which is risky, as they won't show the snow cover or the roads up at elevation. These new cameras (Product Specifications) will be set up so we can see the actual access road and the Shambhala #71 mine year around in real time. This will grant us a better perspective on both extending the mining season or starting early the following year. These cameras will give us a wealth of information on Shambhala #71 and the other edges of the claims. Each camera works off solar power and cell service once again focusing on mitigating our Carbon Footprint as recently discussed in our Equipment Staging & GPR Intro Video .

Buyer Group Chief Executive Officer David A. Bryant commented: “This year the perceived value of this property grew tremendously with confirmation of high grade PGMs present using XRF technology. With this newly obtained knowledge it was time to ensure our growing investment was properly secured.”



About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala project consists of 71 lode claims in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

