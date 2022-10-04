Sigyn Therapeutics™ Strengthens Board of Directors With the Appointments of Richa Nand, Jim Dorst and Christopher Wetzel

- Independent Directors Bring Expertise in Intellectual Property, Finance, Healthcare Delivery, and More -

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SIGY), a development-stage company focused on creating therapeutic solutions to address unmet needs in global health, today announced the appointment of Richa Nand, B.S., J.D.; Jim Dorst, B.S., M.S.; and Christopher Wetzel, B.S., M.B.A. to its Board of Directors, effective October 10, 2022.



“As we transition toward the next phase of our clinical endeavors, it is an opportune time to bolster our Board with the appointment of these three accomplished individuals, who bring forth a diverse set of expertise, yet each have experience with extracorporeal blood purification technologies,” stated Jim Joyce, co-founder and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics.

Richa Nand is a senior legal executive with more than 20 years of experience as an intellectual property (“IP”) attorney and strategic business advisor for biotechnology and medical device companies. She is the founder of Insight Patents, a legal and consulting firm providing IP and transactional corporate services for the life sciences industry. Ms. Nand previously served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Legal at Bird Rock Bio – a Johnson & Johnson-backed biopharmaceutical company in San Diego – and Vice President of Intellectual Property and Licensing; Director of Business Development; and In-House Patent Counsel at Cytori Therapeutics. Prior to law school, she was a biomedical researcher at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California. Ms. Nand received a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University School of Law.

Jim Dorst has more than 30 years of senior management experience in finance, operations, planning and business transactions at both private and public companies. He was most recently Director of Corporate Development at SYNNEX/Concentrix, where he was primarily responsible for mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Dorst was previously Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) at SpectraScience, Inc.; CFO of Aethlon Medical, Inc. and Vice President of Finance and Operations for Verdisoft Corporation. In addition, he previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration at SeeCommerce; CFO and COO of Omnis Technology Corp; and CFO and Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Savoir Technology Group, Inc. Mr. Dorst practiced as a Certified Public Accountant with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP); and holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Oregon.

Christopher Wetzel has more than 25 years of leadership experience in various aspects of the healthcare delivery system and since 2004, has served as Chief Executive Officer for the Surgery Center at Hamilton in New Jersey. His career has focused on building organizations, increasing operational efficiency, increasing profitability, maximizing revenue, and managing change in the complex and high-growth healthcare environment. Mr. Wetzel applied his broad background in strategy, finance, and operations to guide various entities starting new ventures, entering new markets, and reengineering business processes. He is a long-term investor in the extracorporeal therapy space. Mr. Wetzel received a Master of Business Administration degree in Healthcare Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Thomas Jefferson University (formerly Philadelphia University).

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage company focused on the creation of therapeutic solutions that address unmet needs in global health.

Sigyn Therapy™ is a broad-spectrum blood purification device designed to address pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders that are not addressed with an approved drug therapy. To accomplish such unmet medical needs, Sigyn Therapy extracts pathogen sources of life-threatening inflammation in concert with dampening down the dysregulated overproduction of inflammatory cytokines.

In vitro blood purification studies have demonstrated the potential of Sigyn Therapy to address a broad-spectrum of relevant therapeutic targets, including endotoxin (gram-negative bacterial toxin); peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid (gram-positive bacterial toxins); viral pathogens (including SARS-CoV-2); CytoVesicles (extracellular vesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos); and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF alpha), interleukin-1 beta (IL-1b), and interleukin 6 (IL-6), which are inflammatory cytokines that play a prominent role in each Sigyn Therapy treatment indication. Subsequent to these milestone achievements, Sigyn Therapy has been demonstrated to be well tolerated in animal studies.

Based on Sigyn Therapy’s ability to isolate and extract viral pathogens, bacterial toxins, and inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream, candidate treatment indications include pathogen-associated sepsis (leading cause of hospital deaths), community acquired pneumonia (a leading cause of death among infectious diseases), emerging pandemic threats, and inflammation & endotoxemia that commonly occurs in end-stage renal disease patients.

To learn more about our therapeutic endeavors, market opportunities and management team, we encourage to visit our website at: www.SigynTherapeutics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

