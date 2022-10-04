Gradle CEO to Keynote at ApacheCon North America

Presentation will focus on Developer Productivity Engineering for the open source communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradle Inc. announced today that Gradle Inc., founder and CEO, Hans Dockter will keynote ApacheCon North America on October 6, 2022, at 9:55 AM EST. ApacheCon 2022 takes place later this week in New Orleans from October 3-6.

In this keynote, Hans Dockter, inventor of the open source Gradle Build Tool and the world’s leading advocate for the emerging practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE), will share his ideas on how DPE can benefit Open Source Software (OSS) communities and projects.

DPE is a software development practice used by leading software development organizations to maximize developer productivity and happiness. As its name implies, DPE takes an engineering approach to improving developer productivity. As such, it relies on automation, actionable data, and acceleration technologies to deliver measurable outcomes like faster feedback cycles and reduced mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) for build and test failures.

Because improving these DPE metrics can directly and positively impact C-level objectives—like revenue/time to market, operational costs, and product and service level quality—DPE is emerging as one of the most important developments in the software engineering world since the introduction of Agile and DevOps concepts and tools.

In addition to the open-source Gradle Build Tool, Gradle Inc. offers Gradle Enterprise which is a key enabling technology for the practice of Developer Productivity Engineering. Gradle Enterprise is the only end-to-end solution for DPE and is used by many of the most valuable technology and global business brands. Further, it is an open solution platform that supports some of the most important open-source build tools today including Apache Maven, the Gradle Build Tool, and Bazel, while still others are planned.

Specifically, in this presentation Hans will cover:

The key DPE concepts and tools and how OSS leaders can successfully introduce them to their communities

Why DPE is critical to attract and retain contributors by improving the developer experience

How to leverage DPE to innovate faster, expedite new features and bug fixes, and provide transparent metrics that validate the contributor experience



Hans Dockter and Gradle have a long and proud history with Open Source:

Gradle Build Tool is the most popular build tool for open source JVM projects on GitHub. It is downloaded on average more than 30 million times per month and has been counted in the “Top 20 Most Popular Open-Source Projects for IT” by TechCrunch.

A dozen popular open-source projects use Gradle Build Tool in combination with Gradle Enterprise, with Spring, JUnit, and Kotlin being prominent examples. Live instances of Gradle Enterprise running on these projects can be viewed here .

. Gradle Enterprise supports multiple open source build tools, including Apache Maven, the Gradle Build Tool and Bazel.

At least 22 Apache Software Foundation projects are built with Gradle Build Tool.

“We at Gradle are excited and honored that Hans was selected to keynote this major OSS event,” said Wayne Caccamo, VP of Corporate and Product Marketing at Gradle, Inc. “Because of his pioneering role in the success of the open source movement and the emergence of Developer Productivity Engineering as the next big idea in software development, he is the perfect choice.”

Attendees can meet Hans and learn more about Gradle by visiting the Gradle Booth: Platinum A located in Langiappe (Floor 2).

