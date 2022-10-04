STEMTECH CORPORATION INVITED TO PRESENT AT ROTH CAPITAL HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK CITY

MIRAMAR, FL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB: STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today that it was invited to present at the Roth Capital Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York City on October 6.



Stemtech Corporation CEO Charles S. Arnold says that “it is an honor for Stemtech to be invited to present at such a prestigious forum as the Roth Capital Partners event. The conference is focused on healthcare companies in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals. Stemtech Corporation is the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, with focus on immune system boosting stemceuticals™ addressing anti-aging, longevity and improving quality of life products, health and wellness since its founding in 2005.”

Mr. Arnold continues to say that “Stemtech’s belief in highly efficacious and quality products expands into a very important area of strategic focus on healthcare through stem cell nutrition.”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its nutraceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

