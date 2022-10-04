RedDress Receives Vizient Innovative Technology Contract for ActiGraft® systems

Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDress, a privately held U.S. and Israel-based global medical device company that features a suite of advanced wound care products, today announced it has received a contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s leading health care performance improvement company serving more than half of the health care organizations across the United States. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of RedDress’s wound care products by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety, or improve business operations of health care organizations.

“We are excited to offer our advanced, autologous wound care products to Vizient’s large membership of health care facilities. Our suite of ActiGraft products are designed to benefit both clinicians and patients and help health care facilities lower the costs associated with healing chronic wounds,” said Robert Mueller, General Manager of RedDress.

The agreement gives increased access of RedDress’ suite of ActiGraft products to Vizient’s member base, which is comprised of academic medical centers, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. Available solutions include:

System: The original autologous, point of care management system which enables health providers to produce – in real time – in vitro blood clots from a patient’s whole blood ActiGraft+® System: The updated version of our flagship product which features a proprietary calcium gluconate powder to create the whole blood clot.

“After attending the Innovation Technology Exchange last September, receiving this contract is further acknowledgment of ActiGraft’s potential to become the new standard of care when treating chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure injuries. We are looking forward to continuing to improve patient outcomes through this agreement,” said Russell Lalli, President of RedDress.

“Our member councils reviewed and recommended the ActiGraft systems for an Innovative Technology contract based on its potential to make an incremental difference in health care,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract process for Vizient. “Congratulations to RedDress on receiving this contract status.”

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About ActiGraft

ActiGraft, based on RedDress’ proprietary patented technology, is an FDA-cleared wound care solution that enables health care providers to produce – in real time – an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports wound healing processes which naturally occur in the patient’s body.

ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wounds. ActiGraft includes blood-contacting components that have been sterilized by Ethylene Oxide, which may cause serious allergic reactions in patients that are sensitized. For full prescribing information, visit www.reddressmedical.com/safety-info.

About RedDress

RedDress (www.reddressmedical.com) is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

ActiGraft® system is a registered trademark of RedDress Ltd.

