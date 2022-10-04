Aware’s Full Portfolio of Award-Winning Authentication Solutions Poised to Impress at Identity Week America 2022

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, is bringing its full portfolio of world-class authentication solutions to this year’s Identity Week America conference. This leading industry event will take place from October 4-5 in Washington D.C.



Government and commercial institutions are experiencing an evolution of digital identity and access management solutions. With data breaches and identity theft on the rise and increasingly mobile workforces, providers need fool-proof, reliable identification and authentication more than ever. Aware’s trusted and award-winning authentication solutions are designed to meet these needs head on, enabling government agencies and businesses to protect and manage access to their sensitive assets securely and conveniently.

“Our digital world increasingly necessitates authentication solutions that go beyond contemporary methods such as passwords and key cards,” commented Bob Eckel, president and chief executive officer of Aware. “We have designed our portfolio to address virtually any authentication need, whether it’s a government agency looking to secure their physical or digital assets, or a business seeking a more convenient and secure means of onboarding and authenticating their workers. We are excited to participate once again at Identity Week America and talk to attendees about how we can help with their specific authentication needs.”

Biometric technology forms the backbone of today’s most trusted authentication solutions. As such, Aware will be participating in three presentations at Identity Week America to help agencies and businesses adopt biometrics as smoothly and painlessly as possible. The first presentation, “Biometric Adoption: It’s All About Perception” (October 4 at 11:50am EST), will be hosted by Tracy Hulver, Aware’s senior director of product management. In this presentation, Tracy will provide attendees with the many factors that go into a successful biometric adoption, and how to help users with the transition.

In Aware’s second presentation, “Moving Towards a Passwordless Future: What Will it Take to Put Passwords Behind Us Once and For All?” (October 5 at 11am EST), senior director of marketing, Gina Rodrigues, will provide attendees with a deeper dive on the public sentiment around passwords, the need to replace them, and the considerations that organizations should make before going passwordless. Following that presentation, Aware will be providing attendees with an opportunity to discuss the topic in more detail. This roundtable event, “Biometric Adoption Strategies: The Good, Bad and the Ugly” (October 5 at 12:10pm EST), will be hosted by Magruder Dent, Aware’s senior director of federal sales.

Aware will also be showcasing its full portfolio of trusted authentication products at booth 312. These products include:

Knomi: Aware’s mobile biometric authentication platform that combines the power of face and speaker recognition to provide a strong, secure and frictionless passwordless authentication solution for a wide variety of applicable use cases.

AwareABIS: A family of automated biometric identification systems (ABIS) that offer a wide array of biometric identification solutions for any sized civil or law enforcement community.

BioSP: Aware’s modular, open middleware platform that provides biometric systems with advanced biometric data processing and management functionality in a web services architecture.

SaaS: Aware’s upcoming software-as-a-service subscription platform launching in late October will be available as a sneak preview for select attendees.

To learn more, visit Aware’s website or request a private demonstration.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

CONTACT

Company Contact

Gina Rodrigues

Aware, Inc.

781-687-0300

grodrigues@aware.com