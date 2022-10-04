Western Financial Group acquires Edmonton Insurance Broker Sadler Insurance Inc.

High River, AB, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group (Western) is pleased to announce its acquisition of Sadler Insurance Inc. This partnership made sense for both groups with aligned business values and a priority on community relationships and social responsibility. Adding Sadler Insurance better complements Western’s service offering to Albertans which now includes a physical location in Edmonton.

“Western teams are eager to work alongside Sadler Insurance teams to provide more insurance expertise and options to the greater Edmonton area,” said Kenny Nicholls, President & CEO of Western Financial Group. “Sadler Insurance’s friendly employees will continue supporting their customers and surrounding communities. We are dedicated to learning the unique needs of customers and team members to ensure that we take a measured and thoughtful approach to the partnership.”

“We look forward to getting to know everyone at Sadler Insurance and building strong relationships with customers and the businesses in the area,” Nicholls said.

Western Financial Group and Sadler Insurance offer teams of skilled insurance experts and shared community values. With a mutual and storied history of providing insurance expertise and peace of mind, this brings a solid partnership to the Edmonton community and immense benefits to customers.

“We are pleased to be taking this next step in our business and partnering with Western Financial Group,” said Steve Hambly, President & CEO of Sadler Insurance Inc. “Our teams approach business the same way with the focus on the customer.”

“We proudly serve Edmontonians and all Albertans by providing them with insurance options for peace of mind,” Hambly said. “Joining Western only enhances our commitment to the community, and we look forward to the opportunities resulting from this decision.”

Learn more:

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal and business insurance through over 214 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels, with an engaged team of nearly 2,000 people. Since the very beginning, the action of supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are as Western Financial Group. Founded in 2001, our non-profit charity, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation, is another way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

Sadler Insurance Inc.

Established in 1936, Sadler Insurance is a full-service independent Edmonton insurance broker serving all Albertans. Sadler believes in building relationships with clients and insurance partners and is committed to helping customers purchase the right insurance while understanding their options and insurance coverage. Sadler’s team of insurance professionals is ready to help whatever the insurance requirements. As an Edmonton insurance broker serving Alberta, Sadler works for the customer and are customer advocates in the insurance marketplace.