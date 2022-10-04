Card Curator Announces Rebrand To Odynn

LAKEVILLE, Conn., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Card Curator®, an awards optimization platform that helps users earn and redeem their rewards without spending more, has rebranded to Odynn™, named after Odin, the Norse god of wisdom and prosperity. Under this new name, the company reflects Odin’s perpetual search for knowledge by striving to share its "knowledge of awards" with all consumers throughout the entire award space.



“It has always been our plan to develop products that cater to the whole award space, not just credit cards,” said Odynn Founder and CEO John Taylor Garner of the company’s rebrand. “Odynn is the natural evolution of Card Curator as we expand our consumer-focused solutions platform for users so they can make better decisions around their hard-earned rewards thanks to our objective advice. We believe this is the best path forward for our company’s expansion, and we’re excited to see where this journey will lead us.”

Odynn will offer a variety of products under its umbrella, with Card Curator and a soon-to-launch live award pricer being one of its first products.

For more information on Odynn and its products, please visit www.odynn.com .

About Odynn

Odynn is the first and only true independent awards optimization platform that automatically helps users earn and redeem their points and miles, without spending more. With its award-winning Card Curator app, users can earn on average $4,000 a year in credit card rewards. Odynn’s products are designed by algorithm and rewards experts to maximize earnings and offer individually tailored recommendations based on each user’s objectives—not influenced by card issuers or third parties. Odynn is the fastest, most efficient way for consumers to optimize their spending and maximize the value of their award redemptions. With guaranteed security and customization, Odynn’s products level the rewards playing field between the complexities created by the financial institutions and the consumers who want to maximize the value of their spending but don’t have the time or inclination to decipher the fine print. Odynn is privately held and is based in Lakeville, CT. For more information, visit www.odynn.com .

