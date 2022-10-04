The E.W. Scripps Company Joins IBCAP

DENVER, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced its newest member, The E.W. Scripps Company. The addition of Scripps marks IBCAP’s initial expansion into piracy protection for U.S. television channels, including popular channels such as Ion, Bounce and CourtTV.



“With this addition, IBCAP is now offering anti-piracy protection services to U.S. channels, beginning with the full suite of Scripps channels,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Our lab monitors hundreds of services offered through set-top boxes for existing IBCAP members and increasingly detects piracy of U.S. channels on those services. We have succeeded in disrupting or entirely removing other IBCAP member content from those services, and we are pleased to now expand that protection to Scripps channels.”

“By joining IBCAP, we are enhancing our content protection strategy by leveraging IBCAP’s lab and know-how to shut down unauthorized providers of our content,” said Dave Giles, senior vice president and deputy general counsel for Scripps. “We have a robust and effective anti-piracy strategy already in place, but by becoming part of the IBCAP alliance, we look forward to adding additional levels of content protection, particularly for the multicultural-focused pirate services that are already part of IBCAP’s enforcement efforts.”

Scripps channels under IBCAP’s protection include Bounce, Bounce XL, CourtTV, Defy, Grit, Grit Xtra, Ion, Ion Mystery, Ion Plus, Laff, Newsy and True Real.

For more information about IBCAP membership and its benefits, please visit https://www.ibcap.org/membership.

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters and distributors representing more than 170 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.” More information is available at www.scripps.com.

